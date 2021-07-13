The Failures That Made Ian Fleming

Though Fleming’s operations were sometimes successful, he was largely remembered for his charm and his good taste—qualities that sometimes appeared rather obnoxious in the middle of a war. (During a field visit in France, he complained that the brandy was “undrinkable.”) After a brief trip to Russia in the 1930s, he often made a show of being that rare Brit who preferred vodka to gin; and at his all-important get-acquainted meeting with Admiral Godfrey, he ordered beef tournedos with béarnaise sauce when all the other men were sensibly eating lamb cutlets and mint sauce. “If I were ever to marry,” Fleming said at that meeting, “one of my requirements would be that my wife know how to make béarnaise sauce.” Charming, maybe; maybe even funny. But probably only with certain men of a certain class. And maybe not so funny at all at a time when most Brits didn’t know how they would eke out their next meal.

According to Bond’s universe, the West always triumphed and the East never did, and every time a memory of Germany burst forth from the motley, ethnically mixed cast of evil Bond villains that included Auric Goldfinger (Latvian but with a German-Jewish name); Hugo Drax (German former Nazi masquerading as British); Eric Blofeld (Polish-Greek raised in Germany); and even the thuggish sadist Donovan Grant (German-Irish), in From Russia With Love, they weren’t simply vanquished but took the memory of Britain’s Cold War defeats with them. During the 1950s and ’60s, the public defections of Philby, McLean, and Burgess, et al were causing people to place quotation marks around the phrase “British intelligence,” but Fleming never made the term seem remotely ironic. When the prospect of a double agent rears its ugly head in the first Bond novel, Casino Royale (1953), well, it’s not ugly at all. Fellow Brit–agent Vesper Lynd is beautiful and falls immediately in love and lust with Bond. Her commitment to SMERSH (Bond’s earliest arch-enemy, based on an actual Russian spy organization) isn’t ideological; rather, she has been coerced by the Russians, who captured her boyfriend. Eventually, she doesn’t (like Philby) roam off to embarrass Britain from her happy new life in Moscow but conveniently kills herself. Fleming doesn’t just rewrite British failures; he sweeps them under the rug.

In his devotion to queen and country, Bond rarely glimpses the streets, cities, and professions occupied by most of his fellow Britons—instead, he idealizes the last days of the British empire in trips to Jamaica and the Bahamas, and enjoys playing at his exclusive golf course on the Kent coast when at home. There’s no irony about the pleasure Bond takes in these privileged spaces, and it is one of the charms of these books (if you don’t think about it too much) that he makes those spaces a zone of escape for readers, especially American ones. (John F. Kennedy—another Bond wannabe, lifestyle-wise—listed From Russia With Love as one of his top 10 all-time favorite novels.) Near the end of Dr. No, Bond, sitting in the acting governor’s office in Jamaica, gazes up at portraits of King George VI and the queen, hears the distant sounds of British children playing lawn tennis, and indulges one of his few nostalgic reveries:

His mind drifted into a world of tennis courts and lily ponds and kings and queens, of London, of people being photographed with pigeons on their heads in Trafalgar Square, of the forsythia that would soon be blazing on the bypass roundabouts, of May, the treasured housekeeper in his flat off the King’s Road … of the first tube trains beginning to run, shaking the ground beneath his cool, dark bedroom.

As Kingsley Amis points out in what is probably the best, most unashamed appreciation of Fleming, The James Bond Dossier, this passage does touch on the common life of Londoners in its references to roundabouts and tube trains—but then Bond loves to drive the roundabouts in his Bentley, and his fatherly M. needs the tube train to get to work. Further afield from Royal St. George’s golf course Bond rarely goes.