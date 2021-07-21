The Corporate Surveillance Industry Has Become a Global Monster

The dozens of resulting stories show how one of the tech industry’s most amoral actors—fueled by Israeli military and technological expertise, private equity funding, and a tide of digitally empowered authoritarianism sweeping the world—have come to dominate the newly privatized global security state. They also show how NSO Group enabled the world’s most vicious governments: Among those targeted by the company’s malware were allies of Khashoggi, who were zeroed in on by Saudi Arabia for surveillance days after the journalist’s murder at the hands of state agents. Most worryingly, these stories reveal a clandestine industry that remains unregulated, in part because many governments seem to prefer it that way. Like Peter Thiel’s Palantir, NSO Group has become one of the paradigmatic tech companies of the new era of cyber-surveillance, fusing private capital and intelligence connections to achieve startling power. Whether it can be reined in at all is an open question.

“No one is safe from the out-of-control designer spyware industry,” wrote surveillance whistleblower Edward Snowden on Twitter, where he dubbed the leak the story of the year. “Export controls have failed as a means of regulating this easily abused technology. Without an immediate global moratorium on the trade, this will only get worse.”

The global surveillance industry has made a mockery of the claims of companies like NSO, which says that it only sells to recognized government and law enforcement entities for criminal investigations, counterterrorism, and other “legitimate” uses. In practice, many of NSO Group’s clients are dictatorships, corrupt security agencies, or other undemocratic forces. Rather than aiding legal investigations, the company is facilitating oppression on a global scale—and bringing in huge financial returns. (Although hampered by the pandemic economic crunch, NSO Group reported $243 million in revenue in 2020.)

