A Surprising Potential Swing Vote: Pro-Democracy Republicans

While pro-democracy Republicans may be open to opposing anti-democracy incumbents of their own party, they fear what they perceive to be the far left as much as the far right.

We need the right candidates. A left-leaning Democrat in districts like the Tennessee 3rd is a non-starter. While pro-democracy Republicans may be open to opposing anti-democracy incumbents of their own party, they fear what they perceive to be the far left as much as the far right. Our poll found that 56 percent of voters would never consider a candidate who supported reductions in police funding to increase prevention programs. This is actually an area of potential attack by the right Democrat, who could point out that Republicans who opposed the HEROES Act and the Covid relief bill’s funding for local governments were, in fact, the real proponents of “defunding the police.”

And in races like this, rookies need not apply. Democrats need candidates who have a track record of community service that they can speak to—ideally examples where they have worked across the aisle with Republicans. Serious candidates will also need to show an ability and willingness to raise enough money to win—a key focus area for my testing the waters phase. That doesn’t mean raising more than the incumbent, but it does mean a capacity to raise the $1.5 million or so floor to be competitive.

Democrats also need to go to places where they rarely show up. Democrats have failed so many people who should be our most natural allies—the working poor in forgotten, largely rural places.