Who’s Afraid of Lina Khan? (All the Right People.)

Khan has the right enemies, and the accumulating critiques of her (barely begun) tenure are a sign that she may genuinely have the authority, instincts, and acumen to meaningfully rein in the power of companies like Facebook and Amazon. Earlier in her career, Khan wrote a paper on Amazon’s monopoly status that became a sensation in the world of antitrust scholarship. “The current framework in antitrust … is unequipped to capture the architecture of market power in the modern economy,” wrote Khan in The Yale Law Review. She called for more action on predatory pricing and a skeptical approach to vertical integration that allowed platform companies like Amazon to become “the titan of twenty-first-century commerce.” She was celebrated—The New York Times said she “reframed decades of monopoly law”—and occasionally derided, with her writings glibly dismissed by Republican Senator Orrin Hatch as “hipster antitrust.” More thoughtful observers consider Khan an important figure in the New Brandeis movement of antitrust scholars, who believe, as she wrote, that “antimonopoly is a key tool and philosophical underpinning for structuring society on a democratic foundation.” Now tech monopolies fear she may finally be in a position to put her academic ideas into action. We would be fortunate if she did.

But fear of Khan may extend to the agency she now leads. The FTC’s own lawyers, including some who didn’t vote for Donald Trump, are reportedly leery of Khan, with greater than normal turnover as career staffers flee to the clutches of big law or big tech. Amazon and Facebook are among the tech giants hiring antitrust lawyers who might normally be on the other side of the legal bench from them. Ironically—or perhaps representing a textbook example of regulatory capture—the expected increase in FTC activity has led tech companies to recruit those same lawyers who might otherwise be charged with investigating their business practices.

The lawyers leaving the FTC, National Journal reported, “have different views compared with Khan’s ideas of what constitutes antitrust behavior and how to bring cases.” As Politico noted after Khan’s confirmation, the FTC has been blasted by progressives for not enforcing existing antitrust laws and for failing to use its potentially broad authorities to promote fair competition. The Obama-era FTC was widely seen as friendly to industry, and advocates hope that Khan’s appointment represents a deliberate departure from an earlier, more passive agency that, for example, closed an antitrust probe into Google in 2013. As Edward Ongweso Jr. wrote in Motherboard, Khan’s job will be easier if she has the support of Congress, but existing FTC authorities—like Section 5 of the FTC Act, which allows the agency to set antitrust policy regarding unfair competition—could allow the agency to press forward without new laws or congressional political backing. It may have to: The Biden administration is, in the revolving door tradition, well stocked with former senior figures at major tech companies.

