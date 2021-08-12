The First Amendment Under Fire

One way of interpreting the controversy currently roiling the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) over the relative importance of civil liberties and free speech on the one hand, and the pursuit of social justice goals on the other, is to view it as a conflict between advocates of classical liberal principles of individual freedom and proponents of classical republicanism, which emphasizes pursuit of the common good. In this framing, the civil libertarians want to exalt individual freedom of expression above all other considerations, while the latter insist that the right to individual self-expression must sometimes yield to the greater good of society as a whole. Might it be possible, though, in this particular context, to harmonize these two apparently contradictory ethics?

The ACLU was founded in the aftermath of World War I in reaction to the trampling of the constitutional right to freedom of expression by the administration of Woodrow Wilson, which jailed vocal critics of that war and sympathizers of the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia, notably the socialist Eugene Debs. Members of the current American left observing today’s free-speech controversies would do well to note that the ACLU came into being as a protective shield for the constitutional rights of their predecessors in that era.

The ACLU founders, from their liberal vantage point, determined that they were obliged to protect the right to free expression of all actors in the political arena, not just those in their own ideological camp; otherwise, they felt, they would not be true to their overall mission of protecting the precious First Amendment. Furthermore, they would lack credibility with the courts when it came to defending and protecting one of their own. It is this fundamental premise that a new generation of political activists is now calling into question.