The First Amendment Under Fire

The ACLU founders, from their liberal vantage point, determined that they were obliged to protect the right to free expression of all actors in the political arena, not just those in their own ideological camp; otherwise, they felt, they would not be true to their overall mission of protecting the precious First Amendment. Furthermore, they would lack credibility with the courts when it came to defending and protecting one of their own. It is this fundamental premise that a new generation of political activists is now calling into question.

As illuminated by journalist Michael Powell’s article on the subject in the June 7, 2021, issue of The New York Times, there are three distinct points of view on this subject within the ACLU itself. First, there is the view of the organization’s Old Guard, those stalwarts of a previous generation who adamantly argue in favor of the traditional purist line. David Goldberger, who successfully presented the case for the right of a group of Nazis to march in the streets of Skokie, Illinois, back in the 1970s, said after hearing speeches from some of the new ACLU activists at a luncheon honoring him: “I got the sense it was more important for ACLU staff to identify with clients and progressive causes than to stand on principle. Liberals are leaving the First Amendment behind.”

Next, there are those who contend it is possible to achieve a reasonable balance between defending the basic principle of free speech and the pursuit of social justice causes. This is the official stance taken by the ACLU in guidelines issued after the fiasco in Charlottesville in 2017, where the ACLU obtained a court order allowing a right-wing group to parade in the downtown area, culminating in a paroxysm of antisemitic and racist expression and the death of a woman counterprotester. The new guidelines suggest ACLU lawyers weigh the importance of any free-speech case involving groups whose “values are contrary to our values” against the possibility it might give “offense to marginalized groups.”