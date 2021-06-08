The New York Times’ Culture-War Definition of Free Speech

These omissions also expose the faults in Powell’s premise. “As both a longtime ACLU attorney and a near-absolutist on free speech who works on policing and racial justice, the bait-and-switch here really frustrates me,” ACLU staff attorney Carl Takei wrote on Twitter in response to Powell. “The article is nominally about free speech, but it’s really about the reporter’s hostility to racial justice work.”

Powell casts this free speech conflict and the organization’s racial justice and movement work as something new and dangerous emerging from the Trump years. But the conflict, such as it is, is not at all new and something valued by some ACLU staff, who long have considered these concerns. If anything, Powell’s story demonstrates how these so-called tensions do not stand in the way of the ACLU’s work, and are part of the legacy he portrays as at risk. Where he sees drama among different generations of staffers, anyone who has worked in a medium-to-large nonprofit organization can attest to the more mundane truth: Internal debates about how best to live up to an organizational mandate, how to position the work as a matter of fundraising, and how to most equitably and successfully share resources across different parts of the organization, are functionally baked into the project. There isn’t an ACLU free from such “tensions.”

It is a particularly revealing framing—a false antagonism—considering one of the most rapidly escalating attacks on free speech in this moment, and an attack which the ACLU has also challenged, concerns race and racism. As of late May, the African American Policy Forum identified more than a dozen states where legislators are working to pass gag order legislation targeting “racial justice, critical race theory, and the teaching of racial injustice in American history.” Twelve states would bar educators from racial and gender justice education; five explicitly ban teaching The New York Times’ 1619 Project. Republican lawmakers have branded this a fight against critical race theory, though these bills are far broader. They are also clearly drawn from the same well of white grievance that motivated a riot on the Capitol to overthrow the 2020 presidential election, or the cry of Blue Lives Matter in response to uprisings after the murder of George Floyd, or the ahistorical defense of Confederate monuments in the wake of resistance to white supremacy. Some days it seems like there is no campus free speech debate too small for today’s Gen X free speech warriors to project themselves backward into fighting. Yet they are conspicuously absent in this one.