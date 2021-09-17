Richard Powers’s Bewilderment Is an Exercise in Empathy

A full Hunter’s Moon hung fat and red on the horizon. Through the circle of trees, so sharp it seemed within easy reach, the Milky Way spilled out—countless speckled placers in a black streambed. If you held still, you could almost see the stars wheel.

His precocious nine-year-old son is a splendid companion. Though already, in Theo’s words, “sad,” “singular,” and “in trouble with this world,” Robin—a.k.a. “Robbie”—is galvanized by natural phenomena, and as riveted as Theo by the question of whether extraterrestrial life exists. Even if we never hear any sign of them, “like ever,” Robbie and his dad agree, that means “Nothing definitive.” Is the whole huge universe really barren of life besides ours here on Earth, or is it teeming with life we simply can’t apprehend? Theo and Robbie fervently believe the latter.

It’s touching. Still, it is unclear how we are to read Theo in particular. Most of what he says suggests that Powers wants us to believe in him and side with him. When he looks at his son and says, “Such defiance. Such radical skepticism”—recognizing these things to be “so me” and, referring to his late wife, Alyssa, “so her”—we are fans of them all. And I, for one, could not help but react sympathetically at first when Theo says:

I never believed the diagnoses the doctors settled on my son. When a condition gets three different names over as many decades, when it requires two subcategories to account for completely contradictory symptoms, when it goes from nonexistent to the country’s most commonly diagnosed childhood disorder in the course of one generation, when two different physicians want to prescribe three different medications, there’s something wrong.

By Theo’s own account, though, Robbie is unusually sensitive to noise; refuses to give up clothing he has outgrown; occasionally wets his bed; and has thrown a thermos at a classmate, fracturing his cheekbone. He is also preternaturally intelligent. He can quote whole scenes from movies after seeing them once; he sketches uncannily well; and he can focus for long periods on anything formatted in a table, whether it is the Minerals of Nevada or the Kings and Queens of England. Like his late mother, an ardent wildlife advocate, he is especially attuned to the catastrophic and ever-accelerating decimation of whole animal species. But whereas Alyssa brought lawsuits, Robbie acts out—one day biting Theo’s wrist, for example, and arguing, “there’s no point in school. Everything will be dead before I get to tenth grade.” When Theo finally allows him to stay home, it is only to hear “a skin-freezing scream turned into the thunder of toppling furniture.” Robbie has overturned “a five-foot-high bookshelf,” and smashed his mother’s ukulele through a window.