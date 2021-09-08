The Case Against Humane War

These accomplishments, Moyn writes, “cleansed” the war on terror “of stigma” and had the ironic impact of leading the country into “a war that became endless, legal, and humane.” When Barack Obama assumed office in 2009, he continued the humanization process begun under Bush. Specifically, he made extensive use of drones and Special Forces, which his lawyers deemed humane, effective, and legal. Thus Obama approved manifold precision drone strikes throughout the global south—in Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Somalia, and Yemen—and deployed U.S. Special Forces around the world. Famously a graduate of Harvard Law School, Obama established “a lawyerly institutional process” to determine who to target; each week, he went “over ‘kill lists’ that he personally vetted.” In this way, the president personally oversaw the execution of thousands of people, many of whom were only tenuously connected to U.S. enemies.

By the time he left office, Obama had midwifed the new, de-massified, and humane American Way of War that had been gestating for years. And many in the liberal establishment lined up behind him. As the Brookings Institution’s Daniel L. Byman affirmed in a 2013 article titled “Why Drones Work,” Obama’s use of drones hurt “terrorist” groups and gave “Washington the ability to limit its military commitments abroad while keeping Americans safe.” In The Atlantic, the international lawyer Michael W. Lewis insisted, as his piece was subtitled, that drones were “Actually the Most Humane Form of Warfare Ever.” For its part, The New York Times published an article in which experts made “The Moral Case For Drones.”

But not everyone paid obeisance to Obama. David Cole, the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, attacked the administration in The Nation for its “disturbing practice” of using drones to “kill thousands of our ‘enemies,’ and lots of civilians, many of them far from any battlefield.” In his 2015 book, Power Wars, Charlie Savage, The New York Times’ Washington correspondent, illuminated the expansion of executive power and surveillance networks that fueled the Obama-era national security state. Critics worried that Obama was institutionalizing a way of war that accorded himself and future presidents a significant amount of unaccountable power. And they were right; as many of them feared, the powers Obama wielded passed to a particularly reckless successor. Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump made extensive and expansive use of them, keeping the structure of the humane, light-footprint, but unconstrained approach to war the United States had embraced under Bush and Obama.

It was the turmoil of the Bush and Obama eras that reshaped Moyn’s own politics. Ideologically, Moyn started his career a liberal internationalist—in Humane, he writes that, as a young White House intern in the late 1990s, he believed the 1999 NATO intervention into Serbia was “the final violence necessary to put right a globe that had been disfigured by the necessities of the Cold War but was now on the brink of peace.” But the failures of Afghanistan, Iraq, and the war on terror writ large converted him to an avowed anti-imperialist position, and he began to write more and more for the public. Whereas Moyn’s early works were decidedly academic—a book on the French Jewish philosopher Emmanuel Levinas, another on Holocaust memory in postwar France—in 2010 he published The Last Utopia: Human Rights in History, which insisted human rights were a relic of the 1970s that “have done far more to transform the terrain of idealism than they have the world itself.” In 2018, Moyn expanded upon his criticism of human rights to argue, in a book of the same title, that they were Not Enough—that human rights needed to be bolstered with a commitment to material equality and economic justice.