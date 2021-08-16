Can Biden Defy History in 2022?

Since redistricting has yet to begin and state voting laws are still in flux, no final verdict is possible on GOP efforts to rig the 2022 elections. But the way that Democrats these days reflexively link “gerrymander” with “voter suppression,” it seems as if the words have been mushed into one phrase rather than remaining two distinct problems with differing implications for 2022. On a national basis, gerrymanders, of course, only affect House races, because you can’t redistrict states, as tempting as it might be in the case of Texas. In contrast, voter suppression is more likely to manifest itself in statewide races rather than individual congressional districts. Most Democratic-held seats in the South—where GOP efforts to discourage Blacks from voting are the most insidious—are majority minority districts. It doesn’t really matter whether the Democrats carry John Lewis’s old, mostly Atlanta-based House district with 85 percent of the vote (Nikema Williams’s winning margin in 2020) or 82 percent. But those potentially lost votes might affect Raphael Warnock’s reelection campaign for the Senate.

Because of the pandemic, states still haven’t received the block-by-block Census data, which is the raw material needed for redistricting. In a state like Texas, which gains two House seats in 2022, it will be pivotal to know precisely where in the state the population growth is centered. But in keeping with their the-sky-is-falling mentality, many Democrats assume that double-digit Republican gains from redistricting alone will guarantee a long line of GOP House speakers, probably culminating with Marjorie Taylor Greene. But this ingrained pessimism leaves out the inescapable reality that if you keep gerrymandering the same states, you do not gain new House seats. “There are states that can’t get worse, like Michigan and Ohio,” said Ali Lapp, the founder and president of House Majority PAC, which raised $160 million for the Democrats in the 2020 election cycle. Pointing to New York and Illinois, where the Democrats have a redistricting advantage, she concluded, “I think the national result of all these states will be a wash.”

Kyle Kondik, the managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball, a political handicapping newsletter at the University of Virginia, believes that GOP redistricting gains might go as high as five or six seats. But Kondik stresses that just because the Republicans can rig more districts than that does not mean they actually will. It is not as if the GOP suddenly will become the party of good-government reformers. But Kondik points out the forgotten part of the equation “is what House members want and what state legislators want.”

House members, who often have major backstage roles during redistricting, have motivations beyond trying to maximize the number of seats that their party will win. Most GOP incumbents, for example, would prefer to run in a 64 percent Republican district rather than in a 54 percent district, even if absorbing some additional Democratic turf meant that their party would gain House seats elsewhere in the state. In politics, as in life, self-interest usually trumps everything. And the true goal of most incumbents is to have as relaxed a road to reelection as possible.