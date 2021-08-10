The Media Was Too Quick to Crown Ron DeSantis

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny, meanwhile, observed that “Florida is not only back in business, it’s been in business—and the governor’s gamble to take a laissez-faire approach to coronavirus appears to be paying off, at least politically, at least for now.” The fact that Florida did not go completely to the wolves while its governor bucked the recommendations of public health officials was seen as a cardinal virtue because his maverick approach made him look like an heir to Trump, raising his political profile. DeSantis was proving that you could have it both ways: You could keep your state open and mask-free without worrying too much about what the virus had to say about it.



Well, the virus has since offered a retort. As NBC News noted last month, Florida “has become the new national epicenter for the virus.” Cases and hospitalizations are soaring as the delta variant ravages the state’s unvaccinated population; 22 percent of intensive care unit beds are occupied in the state, the highest rate in the nation. DeSantis has responded by doubling and tripling down. “I think it’s very important that we say, unequivocally, no to lockdowns, no to school closures, no to restrictions and no (to) mandates,” he said last week. He has, meanwhile, thrown wild punches at Joe Biden, the media, and undocumented immigrants, whom he blames for the surge in cases, despite the absence of evidence for these claims.



The premature consensus crowning DeSantis as the conquering hero of the pandemic is emblematic of the media’s tendency to use markers such as political optics and the impressions of elites as the standard for success. In a predicament wholly determined by science and a virus that cares little for polls and focus groups, none of these well-worn indicators actually matter. The press came to believe that the Florida governor was a rising star—perhaps even a contender for the 2024 Republican nomination!—and got high on their own supply. Their litany of error serves as a reminder of the risks of letting horse-race political coverage dictate coverage of the pandemic.

