The Media Was Too Quick to Crown Ron DeSantis

In mid-April, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took a victory lap. With Covid-19 vaccinations readily available and the pandemic surely coming to an end, his laissez-faire approach to the public health crisis had been surely vindicated. “It’s interesting,” a delighted DeSantis said in a press conference. “Now you’re starting to see some of the mainstream and national media admit: Oh, Florida had schools open—it was the right decision. Oh, Florida has a 4.8 unemployment rate, and yet their mortality rate for Covid is less than a lot of these lockdown states. People were saying Florida was going to end up hit the worst on everything.” But the doubters and haters were wrong. The DeSantis way had “proven to be a better approach.”

And many in the media were ready to preside over DeSantis’s coronation. Politico published one piece declaring that he had “won the pandemic.” In another, it lit into the news media for failing to recognize his obvious success. “The national news media is mostly based in New York and loves to love its Democratic governor, Andrew Cuomo, about as much as it loves to hate on” the Florida governor, Marc Caputo and Renuka Rayasam wrote. “Maybe things would be different if DeSantis had a brother who worked in cable news and interviewed him for a ‘sweet moment’ in primetime.” (It’s fair to say that Caputo and Rayasam do have a point where the media’s Cuomo infatuation is concerned.)



CNN’s Jeff Zeleny, meanwhile, observed that “Florida is not only back in business, it’s been in business—and the governor’s gamble to take a laissez-faire approach to coronavirus appears to be paying off, at least politically, at least for now.” The fact that Florida did not go completely to the wolves while its governor bucked the recommendations of public health officials was seen as a cardinal virtue because his maverick approach made him look like an heir to Trump, raising his political profile. DeSantis was proving that you could have it both ways: You could keep your state open and mask-free without worrying too much about what the virus had to say about it.

