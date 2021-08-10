Biden Gets His Bipartisan Victory. Now the Hard Part.

To borrow a phrase from Biden, the infrastructure package is sort of a big fucking deal. It’s also a big fucking bill: At $1 trillion, it is the largest infrastructure package ever passed. It is a badly needed investment in physical infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and airports. It is also a vindication for both Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. For Biden, it bolsters the argument that he has brought back a degree of normality—if, it should be underlined, only a degree—to Washington. Whether or not voters actually care about bipartisanship is another question. (Whether these infrastructure adventures will be enough to offset the larger partisan fire raging on the right, which has turned fighting the pandemic into a total war, is how the press will likely judge Biden, fair or not.) There have been doubts about Schumer’s leadership, but the gamble he took by imposing a tight deadline appears to have paid off.



But the infrastructure bill, despite its massive outlay, is also quite clearly not enough to truly ameliorate America’s myriad problems. There is not enough money in this bill to replace the nation’s lead pipes. The bill over-favors cars and highways at the expense of rail and public transit. Given the severity of the climate crisis and the existential threat it poses to humanity, this is a bill rooted in a dangerously outmoded way of thinking. The irony is inescapable: $1 trillion is simultaneously unthinkably large and insufficient to the task.



If the Democrats successfully pass their $3.5 trillion reconciliation package without much whittling down, many of these concerns may be alleviated. That bill would go a long way toward fulfilling many of the promises that Democratic candidates made on the campaign trail, particularly when it comes to fighting climate change, providing free community college and universal pre-K, and (possibly) a measure of comprehensive immigration reform. Taken together, these two bills would amount to extraordinary and historic progress, possibly the largest since the 1930s.

