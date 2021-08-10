Biden Gets His Bipartisan Victory. Now the Hard Part.

The longest running political joke in America is nearing its end. The Senate on Tuesday voted 69-30 in favor of the $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework (or, as it’s known by its less appetizing acronym, BIF), comfortably clearing the supermajority hurdle required by the filibuster. The bill will now return to the House of Representatives, where it could remain for some time: Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to wait until the Senate passes the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, which contains the party’s “human infrastructure” priorities, before taking up a vote on the BIF. Nevertheless, this process is now thought to be on a glide path, provided Democrats close ranks—which is often more challenging than it should be.

For more than four years, “infrastructure week” has been a metaphor for the Trump administration’s hyper-incompetence; every time the White House attempted to push infrastructure policy atop the political agenda, the president overshadowed it with some blunder or controversy. But it was also a metaphor for a dysfunctional Congress: Infrastructure spending is broadly popular in both parties; it’s sensible and badly needed; and yet, in spite of all that, legislators still spent years spinning their wheels, failing to accomplish anything.

The House may yet find a way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Moderate members of Congress and the Biden administration are desperate to pass something they can label as bipartisan, in the belief that doing so will greatly enhance their re-election campaigns and fulfill the premise of Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign: that he could restore a degree of sanity and bipartisan comity to Washington. Progressive members of the House have an opportunity, given the slim majority with which Democrats are working, to use their leverage to ensure the reconciliation package gets passed.

