Asset Managers Could Gobble Up Biden’s Climate Spending

Asset management firms have their fingers in a lot of pies. BlackRock, the world’s largest, has several alumni in the White House. BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street jointly control 20 percent of the average S&P 500 company. As of March 31, BlackRock was also the largest shareholder in Warrior Met Coal, a fact that led 120 United Mineworkers—whose members at Warrior have been on strike for four months—to swarm the firm’s Manhattan offices last week with scores of supporters. And now, depending on how infrastructure and climate negotiations go, asset management firms could soon be playing a major role in the how the world mitigates and adapts to climate change.



Estimates suggest the United States should spend $1 trillion per year through 2030 to decarbonize its national economy. The United Nations found that adapting to climate change could cost the world up to $300 billion per year by 2030, and up to $500 billion per year by 2050. The infrastructure package currently wending its way through Congress—both a bipartisan deal and reconciliation—is meant to be America’s “down payment” on these challenges, although as such it falls catastrophically short. Wall Street, meanwhile, is eager to get a cut both of the current spending and the spending yet to come.

Climate change presents both a public relations and an investment opportunity for asset management firms. BlackRock, in particular, markets itself as being above pedestrian things like legislation and partisan squabbling. As a “universal owner” with investments across every industry, the company has sold itself as a sage steward of not just its own $9.5 trillion worth of assets under management but of the global economy itself. In theory, its range of investments gives it a genuine interest in the health of the planet on which they sit. And in recent years, the company has indeed portrayed itself as a leader on climate-friendly investments.