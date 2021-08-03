Asset Managers Could Gobble Up Biden’s Climate Spending

Climate change presents both a public relations and an investment opportunity for asset management firms. BlackRock, in particular, markets itself as being above pedestrian things like legislation and partisan squabbling. As a “universal owner” with investments across every industry, the company has sold itself as a sage steward of not just its own $9.5 trillion worth of assets under management but of the global economy itself. In theory, its range of investments gives it a genuine interest in the health of the planet on which they sit. And in recent years, the company has indeed portrayed itself as a leader on climate-friendly investments.

Major asset managers, however, are mainly concerned with being successful asset managers. The way they treat the problem, senior research fellow Adrienne Buller of the U.K.-based think tank Common Wealth told me, is like this: “What are the risks to your portfolio of this crisis, versus what is the risk that your portfolio is creating?”

Ask not what BlackRock can do for climate policy. Ask what climate policy can do for BlackRock.

Buller and political economist Benjamin Braun, in a recent report on the rise of “asset manager capitalism,” argue that asset managers typically try to minimize their own exposure to climate change. While that might lead them to invest in some clean energy, Buller said, ultimately “it’s about having a risk-adjusted portfolio that can withstand shocks in the best way possible rather than do any work to prevent those shocks.” In other words: Ask not what BlackRock can do for climate policy. Ask what climate policy can do for BlackRock.