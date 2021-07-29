Conservatives’ Bullshit War on Simone Biles

None of this is that far from the kind of flabby, overheated rhetoric that makes the average sports debate show such a ponderous test of human endurance. Over the last two decades, sports journalism has been dominated by the argumentative mode perfected by frantic hacks like Skip Bayless—a rhetorical world in which any failure or weakness is not only unforgivable but a sign of deep and irreversible flaws. There is nothing worse than being a choker, than not coming through in the clutch. The right has, particularly over the last few years, increasingly tied itself to reactionary figures in sports media: Travis got his start blogging about football, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy interviewed Donald Trump last year. But Kirk and his ilk are merging that rhetoric with that of the culture wars, all in the service of creating a narrative that Black athletes are destroying the country.



There are, in these complaints, a litany of well-worn right-wing grievances. Biles, who is 24, is the latest example of a coddled generation more interested in policing pronouns and bashing the police than it is in patriotism and American greatness. She is also, as Kirk put it, “selfish”—someone, like many in her cohort, who happily takes and takes but disappears when it’s time to produce. (That Biles is a Black woman is subtext—often barely—in much of the criticism she’s received.) Biles’s achievements and the obvious mental fortitude she needed to obtain them are ignored, discarded, or waved away. By backing out, she instantly became one of Donald Trump’s favorite words: a loser.



This brand of rhetoric is a cousin to the one that emerges from the right’s obsessive resentments toward racial justice protests during sports games or Major League Baseball’s decision to move the All-Star Game out of Georgia in response to the state’s passage of regressive and racist voting legislation. Ever since Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the National Anthem, the right-wing media has loved nothing more than telling its viewers that athletes intent on building a better world or privileging their mental or physical health are not only ruining sports but the country itself.

