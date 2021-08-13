How to Tell Your Child About the End of the World

I finally had my Moment after being elected to the state legislature, when I felt I could no longer put off studying and grappling with the full scientific reality of our ecological position. And it was, as feared, just like staring at the sun. So much so that, since that Moment, I have often felt resentment toward older people in my life. They got to enjoy so many more years of Before (many are still enjoying them, in fact). Recently, though, resentment of my elders has been replaced by sadness for those younger than me—the brilliant, daring, prematurely hardened members of Gen Z who resent me for the luxury of waiting till my twenties, who had their Moments crushed into them as children by the staccato rhythm of droughts, wildfires, hurricanes, heat waves, and floods; the new normal of tragedy and loss.

So how could I be here now, looking down into the trusting, liquid brown eyes of my son, who I brought into existence at a moment in human and geologic history when Before can barely survive the earliest stages of infancy? I have grappled with this question since my then partner, now wife, first made clear to me that she wanted children. There were other, age-old concerns, as well—are we making enough money to have a kid; how will it affect our relationship, our careers; are we ready to start living for someone else? But the climate questions were the ones that haunted me when we started talking about trying to conceive.

I remember asking older friends—smart, wise, compassionate mentors of mine—for advice. But they never had the answers I was looking for. One assurance I heard often: “You’re not the first generation to fear for the future. We asked the same questions—how can we bring children into a world that could face nuclear holocaust at any moment? Remember the Cuban missile crisis? Duck and cover drills? Still, we raised families. And we taught our children to work for peace.”