How to Tell Your Child About the End of the World

I want to tell him that we are the lucky ones. This crisis is already destroying families and communities and even whole countries that are more vulnerable than us, because of their skin color or poverty or location on the planet, and because of the systems of exploitation that allow so many to be chewed up and spit out for the benefit of so few. And this means it’s especially important that, however he chooses to live his life, he must never sacrifice others for his own security.

I want to tell him that we love him. That we are heartbroken that this will not be the world that he deserves. But that we will do everything we can to fight for and alongside him, to make it as close to that world as we can. And even if, as seems likely, as close as we can is still very, very far indeed, life will go on. Things may get harder. And when they do, we’ll figure out how to keep going, and he’ll still be able to find beauty and light somehow.

In my synagogue when I was a child, my Sunday School class devoted several weeks to studying Jewish life cycle events—the landmarks that divide up one’s life as a member of the Jewish community. We put on a little play for each milestone. Our teacher invited our families to come watch us one Sunday as we role-played a bris, a bar and bat mitzvah, a marriage, even an end-of-life ceremony. We were supposed to understand that while these were moments of significance for an individual, they were also public events. In a bris, a baby is welcomed not just into one family but into a covenantal community. In a bar or bat mitzvah ceremony, a young person marks their transition to adulthood by leading the entire congregation in prayer. Similarly communal rituals exist in nearly all religious traditions.

I suppose the Moment must become another life cycle event on the list—one not tied to any one culture or group but universal across our species. Ideally, it will become more communal, not less. I don’t want my son to have a Moment like mine—alone, studying the crisis or observing its aftermath, when in a brief flash the enormity of it all comes into focus, and with it the enormity of his grief, racking his body with sobs and washing the words in front of him with tears.