Europe Might Slap a Climate Tax on Us. Good.

News of the EU’s plan broke almost simultaneously with reports that, in the U.S., congressional Democrats had agreed to a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package that includes several climate-friendly line items. Those reportedly include a “polluter import fee” similar to the one floated in the EU this week, though it’s not yet clear how that would work or how the two would interact. Even that best-case scenario is peanuts. The Biden administration’s full American Jobs Plan included roughly $1 trillion of climate-related spending to be doled out over eight years—roughly 1 percent of gross domestic product annually. It isn’t yet clear whether the reconciliation proposal will reach even that, though rumors suggest it could. Many of those funds are likely to come in the form of tax credits that, without reforms, could funnel money to Wall Street tax equity investors and exclude public entities that provide millions of people with power. Although the jobs plan mercifully managed to include a clean electricity standard, it’s still quite possible that whatever version of that makes it through reconciliation could help greenlight new polluting gas infrastructure, only really helping to shut down already unprofitable coal plants in the coming years. It might also just incentivize coal plants to keep operating with boondoggle carbon scrubbers slapped on top.



Passing this $3.5 trillion reconciliation package will give the U.S. a loose plan for money to be spent on things that will help advance certain climate priorities. That’s very good news. But it will not create rules through which the Environmental Protection Agency can regulate carbon dioxide directly, even though the Supreme Court has already said the EPA can do this. It will not phase out coal, let alone phase out prolific oil exports abroad.

Even if we remove Congress from the equation, the White House has many tools at its disposal to stem the flow of funds to Wall Street or end drilling on federal lands, which account for a quarter of emissions here. Biden isn’t using them.