Europe Might Slap a Climate Tax on Us. Good.

The European Union Wednesday unveiled a suite of climate policies intended to cut emissions by 55 percent of 1990 levels by 2030. The plans include higher carbon prices, a bloc-wide coal phaseout and stopping the sale of fossil-fueled internal combustion engine cars by 2035. Also among its proposals—which member nations will debate in the coming weeks—is a “carbon border adjustment mechanism” that would impose fees on goods imported from non-EU countries with weaker climate laws. That could include the United States. Arguably, it should.

How long can the U.S. continue not to pass climate policy and face zero international consequences? In addition to blocking climate policy domestically, the U.S. also periodically takes a sledgehammer to efforts at international cooperation: first torpedoing the Kyoto Protocols under George W. Bush and then forcing the world to build a new global framework, the Paris Agreement, that obscures questions of historical responsibility. It left that, too, before rejoining this year. (As of 2015, the U.S. was responsible for 40 percent of the world’s excess carbon emissions.) The European Union isn’t exactly a climate hero, but its version of not doing enough is very different from our own. And the EU is better positioned than most to put external pressure on the U.S. to get its act together.

News of the EU’s plan broke almost simultaneously with reports that, in the U.S., congressional Democrats had agreed to a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package that includes several climate-friendly line items. Those reportedly include a “polluter import fee” similar to the one floated in the EU this week, though it’s not yet clear how that would work or how the two would interact. Even that best-case scenario is peanuts. The Biden administration’s full American Jobs Plan included roughly $1 trillion of climate-related spending to be doled out over eight years—roughly 1 percent of gross domestic product annually. It isn’t yet clear whether the reconciliation proposal will reach even that, though rumors suggest it could. Many of those funds are likely to come in the form of tax credits that, without reforms, could funnel money to Wall Street tax equity investors and exclude public entities that provide millions of people with power. Although the jobs plan mercifully managed to include a clean electricity standard, it’s still quite possible that whatever version of that makes it through reconciliation could help greenlight new polluting gas infrastructure, only really helping to shut down already unprofitable coal plants in the coming years. It might also just incentivize coal plants to keep operating with boondoggle carbon scrubbers slapped on top.

