Richard Rorty’s Warning Against Authoritarianism

For one thing, by this reasoning, pragmatist claims are just as easy to set aside as other, more grandiose schemes of meaning. Donald Trump is hardly a master of robust or intuitive sentence flow, and yet he clearly does serve as a powerful repository of meaning for an entire political movement. Where exactly do those loyalties come from? Misplaced or curdled religious faith? An instrumental will to power? Even if an ultimate explanation would place us well beyond the coordinates of utility-minded language games, it would be no small thing for our democratic future for us to know—and guard vigilantly against it. (One might also note here that the pragmatist rejection of authority as overdramatized and antidemocratic cuts in multiple political directions, not all of which align with Rorty’s own preferred politics: Anti-vaxxers who reject the Covid-19 vaccines and Trump supporters who refuse to recognize the outcome of the 2020 presidential election are also dispensing with truth claims on their own self-generated models of moral order, with rather dire implications for the advancement of the common democratic good.)

One might further note that Rorty’s intensely secularist worldview raises pragmatic political questions of its own. Ceding the field of spiritual intuition and explicit God talk to the decidedly undemocratic and nonutopian political opposition seems like it could be an enormous tactical miscalculation—again, judged solely on the grounds of marginal utility. What are we to make of languages of faith that might not hold up against Rorty’s philosophical analysis, but are democratically vital? And how should we reckon with the uglier abuses of philosophically rigorous but democratically dubious secular ideology across the modern age?

What sort of modernist utopian democracy might emerge from a citizenry that’s parted ways with the quest for certainty and truth?

Rorty is largely silent on such questions—mostly because he rules them out as irrelevant, ahistorical, or otherwise tainted with distracting and self-imploding meaning-seeking agendas. But it seems to me that they are pretty indispensable in making sense of our current political condition, which, alas, is a far cry indeed from both Whitman’s confident prophesying and Dewey’s radically contingent embrace of American democracy.

None of this is to diminish Rorty’s philosophic contributions, which remain provocative and engaging. It is, however, to ask what sort of modernist utopian democracy might emerge, pragmatically speaking, from a citizenry that’s parted ways with the quest for certainty and truth. (Rorty concedes that such a citizenry can easily turn fascist, as Hannah Arendt and others have argued, but breezily waves the prospect off: “The frequent complaint that a philosopher who holds the pragmatic theory of knowledge cannot give you a good reason not to be a fascist is perfectly justified. But neither can she give you a reason to be one”—not much cause for comfort in our current political plight.) Most of all, the array of urgent questions and crises facing our democracy makes one miss Richard Rorty’s voice: insistent, relentlessly questioning, and dedicated to the proposition that we can’t afford to let our democracy fail.