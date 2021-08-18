Richard Rorty’s Warning Against Authoritarianism

Rorty proposes that “we build our philosophical reflections around our political hopes: around the project of fashioning institutions and customs which will make human life, finite and mortal life, more beautiful.”

In the ensuing essays, Rorty follows this disarmingly modest-sounding directive into a wide range of subject areas, from religious faith to the ideas of John Rawls and Jurgen Habermas. As he goes, Rorty cheerfully discards familiar guideposts of spiritual observance and moral duty painstakingly worked out by Aristotle, Plato, Kant, and their many successors in analytical and moral philosophy, on the grounds that they are simply irrelevant to most pragmatist schemes of meaning. In their place he erects the overlapping gospels of Deweyan liberalism and Whitmanian democratic enthusiasm. “Dewey’s God, his symbol of what he called ‘the union of the ideal and the actual,’” Rorty writes, “was the United States of America treated as the symbol of openness to the possibility of as yet undreamt of, ever more diverse forms of human happiness.” He saw “much of what Dewey wrote” as “endless reiterations” of a passage from Walt Whitman’s “Democratic Vistas,” in which Whitman says:

America ... counts, as I reckon, for her justification and success (for who, as yet, dare claim success?) almost entirely on the future.... For our New World I consider far less important for what it has done, or what it is, than for results to come.

It’s the provisional, future-centric vision of this American creed that, in Rorty’s view, rescues it from the sort of nationalist special pleading that, say, dogged Hegel’s theory of the German state—or Hegel’s many far-less-attractive twentieth-century German-nationalist disciples. After all, in prescribing an ethos of democratic openness, Rorty concedes that he’s effectively forcing a hostile curriculum down the throats of fundamentalist or bigoted fellow citizens, but so be it:

I don’t see anything Herrschafts-frei [i.e., domination-free, following Habermas’s usage] about my handling of my fundamentalist students. I think those students are lucky to find themselves under the Herrschaft of people like me, and to have escaped that of their rather frightening and dangerous parents. But I think the handling of such students is a problem for ... Habermas. It seems to me that I am just as provisional and contextualist as the Nazi teachers who made their students read Der Stürmer; the only difference is that I serve a better cause. I come from a better province.

These casual-sounding rejoinders are grounded in what Rorty terms a “pan-relationist” model of inquiry—one that denies notions of transcendent reason, intrinsic meaning, and universal truth and that largely confines philosophical inquiry to language. With no arbiter of ultimate meaning beyond the relations of individual sentences to one another, most thought and activity narrows to contextualized language games. And in this scheme, social criticism is actually the most valuable form of philosophizing. The great failing of essentialist or transcendence-minded philosophy, Rorty argues, is that its apostles “divert the optimism of the moderns. They divert it from its proper concern—utopian politics—to the possibility of escaping from politics by moving out of practice into theory.”