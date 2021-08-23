It Took a Week, But Biden Finally Got Afghanistan Right

Practice, alas, makes perfect. It took an agonizing, heart-rending week, but Joe Biden finally hit the right tone and seemingly the right strategy for handling the retreat from Kabul.

The president’s late Sunday afternoon remarks hinted at a welcome expansion of the rescue efforts by “moving back the perimeter” around the Kabul airport. Biden also moved away from his initial hyper-defensiveness about his decision to abandon the 20-year war to reach into his bottomless bag of empathy. “It’s heart-breaking,” he said. “We’re all seeing. We see it and we feel it. You can’t look at it and not feel it.”

Visible behind Biden as he spoke to the nation from the Roosevelt Room at the White House were the collected public papers of every president from John Kennedy to Barack Obama. Just seeing the embossed presidential names on the spines of the books brought to mind six decades of foreign policy debacles—the Bay of Pigs, Vietnam, the Iranian hostage crisis, the embassy and Marine barracks bombings in Lebanon, Iraq, and now Afghanistan.