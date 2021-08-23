It Took a Week, But Biden Finally Got Afghanistan Right

Visible behind Biden as he spoke to the nation from the Roosevelt Room at the White House were the collected public papers of every president from John Kennedy to Barack Obama. Just seeing the presidential names embossed on the spines of the books brought to mind six decades of foreign policy debacles—the Bay of Pigs, Vietnam, the Iranian hostage crisis, the embassy and Marine barracks bombings in Lebanon, Iraq, and now Afghanistan.

Sixty years of American hubris certainly justifies Biden’s decision to abandon Afghanistan. But while the overall decision was more than justified, the initial implementation by the Biden administration was maladroit at best. Alluding to this failure, Biden insisted (not entirely convincingly), “Let me be clear. The evacuation of thousands of people from Kabul is going to be hard and painful no matter when it started, when it began.... There is no way to evacuate this many people without pain and loss and heartbreaking images.”

At the end of the worst week of the Biden presidency, many Democrats are trying to convince themselves that there is something inherently unfair about the torrent of criticism. Yes, the cable TV networks and the newspaper op-ed pages are filled with stay-the-course bluster from the architects of every failed American military adventure in this century. And, of course, much of the original responsibility for the current debacle rests with the arbitrary timetable for the withdrawal set by the prior administration. Even Liz Cheney, displaying her GOP hawkish plumage on Meet the Press on Sunday, called it “indefensible” that Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo decided to “sign a surrender agreement with the Taliban.”