Veterans Wanted to End the Afghanistan War Years Ago. No One Listened.

Now, as the American military hastily and heartlessly exits Afghanistan, many veterans are mentally grappling with what this war means, and how it will be remembered. In covering their plight, the media has highlighted a diversity of voices—but overemphasized a rare and largely unfounded perspective, namely that the Pentagon has prematurely surrendered. “We’re trying to leave before it’s done,” one veteran told The Durango Herald, a Colorado newspaper. “Now that it’s gotten hard, we’re just going to bounce?” another asked The Washington Post. A third acknowledged to The Los Angeles Times that the war has been costly and complicated. “But I also wonder,” he added, “could we have stayed longer and done more?”

Rather than wishing for more conflict, many veterans are lamenting the years of gratuitous pain and suffering.

As a plethora of polling makes clear, most veterans would say no. Rather than wishing for more conflict, many are lamenting the years of gratuitous pain and suffering. Adam Stump, an Afghanistan veteran, said the dozens of fellow vets he’s communicated with in recent days are upset not that we are leaving the country, but rather that we remained there so long. “There’s a real feeling of, ‘Why wasn’t it 10 years ago?’” he said.

Twelve years ago, Reyes hoped that his remarks might help push change. But no lawmakers followed up, and no meaningful steps were taken. The war machine kept running, fueled by ignorance and lies. Hours after Kabul fell to the Taliban, I caught Reyes on the phone. “These politicians have their generals, they have their subject matter experts. But everything they’ve predicted has been wrong, it’s gone the other way,” he said. “I hate to say it—I know I may sound like a kid—but this was the biggest ‘I told you so’ ever.”