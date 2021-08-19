Veterans Wanted to End the Afghanistan War Years Ago. No One Listened.

In 2009, John Kerry, then the chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, invited a panel of post-9/11 veterans to testify on the shaky status of the war in Afghanistan. Four decades earlier, as a leader in Vietnam Veterans Against the War, an indignant Kerry had testified before the same committee, deriding Washington for blindly creating “a monster in the form of millions of men who have been taught to deal and to trade in violence, and who are given the chance to die for the biggest nothing in history.” Now, as he gaveled in the hearing, Kerry’s mind was again on Vietnam. He noted striking resemblances between the wars—an elusive insurgency force, a weak central government, a devastating civilian toll, and broken promises—and warned, “We ignore those similarities at our peril.”

One of the panelists that day was former Marine Corps rifleman Richard Reyes, who, like Kerry, had received the Purple Heart. Reyes railed against the war and pleaded for an end to the occupation. He spoke of detaining and nearly killing a suspected Taliban member who turned out to be innocent, an Afghan father snatched up and assaulted on a routine milk run for his kids. “We began to feel we were chasing ghosts, fighting an enemy that we could not see or that didn’t allow itself to be seen,” he said. “It all stopped making sense.” Reyes argued that the American occupation was radicalizing civilians, and urged caution in imposing Western beliefs on Afghan culture. “I was forced to become a tyrant,” he said.

Now, as the American military hastily and heartlessly exits Afghanistan, many veterans are mentally grappling with what this war means, and how it will be remembered. In covering their plight, the media has highlighted a diversity of voices—but overemphasized a rare and largely unfounded perspective, namely that the Pentagon has prematurely surrendered. “We’re trying to leave before it’s done,” one veteran told The Durango Herald, a Colorado newspaper. “Now that it’s gotten hard, we’re just going to bounce?” another asked The Washington Post. A third acknowledged to The Los Angeles Times that the war has been costly and complicated. “But I also wonder,” he added, “could we have stayed longer and done more?”