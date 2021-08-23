Biden Exposed the Ugly Reality of the Afghanistan War

This situation persisted because people in power kept covering up for other people in power.

As we now know, this was not an isolated incident. According to the 2019 Afghanistan Papers, a series of confidential U.S. government documents published by The Washington Post, “senior U.S. officials failed to tell the truth about the war in Afghanistan throughout the 18-year campaign, making rosy pronouncements they knew to be false and hiding unmistakable evidence the war had become unwinnable.” The documents, which contain hundreds of interviews with top military and government officials, showed that the leaders of the war effort were privately expressing deep skepticism and uncertainty about Afghanistan while publicly giving optimistic reports about progress and future goals. Several officials said there was no plan on the ground and admitted they had no idea what the U.S. was even doing there, who they were fighting for, or what they were fighting to achieve.

This situation persisted because people in power kept covering up for other people in power. Opposing voices were marginalized—a problem that continues to this day, as prominent figures supporting the withdrawal of U.S. troops find it difficult to get booked for media appearances and interviews. America is great at starting wars, but not so good at ending them. As the fog of war lifts and the extent of the deception becomes clearer, there’s still an effort to maintain the illusion by blaming the disaster on the administration that exposed it rather than those who caused it.

Much of the outrage aimed at Biden is not about the U.S. exiting Afghanistan or even about the tragic legacy we’re leaving behind, but about the fact that Biden pulled back the curtain and revealed America’s failures while the world was watching. Many of the individual concerns are valid: It’s absolutely true that our Afghan allies are facing a horrific situation and some are likely to be detained, beaten, or even killed by the Taliban. Women and girls are likely to be forced back out of society as the country succumbs to the cruel oppression of the Taliban, and any advancements in human rights made in the past 20 years will likely be rolled back. Afghanistan faces a violent, uncertain future—but for reasons that have been apparent through multiple presidential administrations, possibly as far back as the Cold War, not because Biden mishandled the withdrawal of U.S. troops.