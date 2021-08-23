Biden Exposed the Ugly Reality of the Afghanistan War

Criticism of President Biden over the United States’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan has reached a fever pitch in recent days, amid reports of Americans left stranded and images of Afghans clinging to departing planes. Many of these criticisms are valid: His administration should have done more to make sure the systems and procedures were in place to evacuate our Afghan allies, and to expedite the special immigrant visa process. This shouldn’t have to be done after the fact, and it makes it look like we didn’t include our allies in our plans. But much of the broader backlash—laid against the reality that there was no easy or clean way to exit Afghanistan after nearly 20 years, and that every path to doing so involved the Taliban regaining control—feels disingenuous. Are Biden’s critics really upset about the disastrous situation in Afghanistan, or are they just angry that he exposed it?

For the better part of two decades, the American people have been lied to and misled about Afghanistan by many of the same right-wing politicians, talking heads, and advisers who are now criticizing Biden for pulling the curtain back on the extent of the deception. Some of these people were naively hopeful, some were duped, and others knew better but joined in anyway. Among the American public, there was and is an understandable tendency to want to believe that the enormous cost of the war—in lives, in dollars, and in years—was not wasted on a lost cause. So we believed the stories we were told about the so-called war on terrorism, even as the U.S.’s actions backfired, and we bought the narrative they sold us about the need to stay in Afghanistan to protect women and girls, even as it became apparent that women’s rights were not a priority for the Afghan government and even as Taliban attacks against women and girls increased during the first decade of the war.

As long as the major actors played along, the illusion of victory and success could be maintained.

Maintaining a national fiction like that requires the cooperation of not only top military leaders but also government officials, political elites, academics, journalists, media outlets, and more. As long as the major actors played along, the illusion of victory and success could be maintained. For a very long time, that’s exactly what happened. President Obama played his part, despite declaring that the war was over in 2014. When military commanders recommended a strategy of ramping up in order to scale down, Obama responded by authorizing several surges of troops. And the war carried on. After campaigning on a pledge to bring the troops home, President Trump did his part to maintain the facade. Although he did reduce the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan to 2,500, Trump also ordered a military surge under the guise of preparing to pull out.