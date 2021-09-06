Getting to the U.S. Is Just the First Hurdle for Afghan Refugees

State and local governments have made adjustments to their resettlement policies due to Covid-19. In Monroe County, New York, the health department is coordinating with Keeping Our Promise, an organization that works to resettle SIV recipients in the Rochester area, to conduct Covid-19 testing and vaccination at refugees’ homes. It might seem like a minor concession, but it cuts down on a number of otherwise troublesome logistical steps. “Volunteers don’t want to take people in their cars. A lot of the volunteers are older, and they don’t want to risk getting Covid,” said Theresa Schwartz, who acts as the organization’s Covid liaison and coordinates some volunteer assistance to refugees. “It’s also logistically difficult because some of the families have three or four kids, and you’d need a whole caravan of volunteers to take them to a testing site, because you can only fit so many car seats in a typical vehicle.” With a little coordination, local officials managed to clear a whole series of logistical snags.

There are a thousand such small obstacles that can trip up new arrivals. Local, state, and federal authorities can help by clearing some of the red tape, and then volunteers help hack through the red tape that remains. This can start as early as the application phase: The Biden administration only recently began allowing would-be evacuees to apply for humanitarian parole instead of the much more onerous refugee processes, though it continues to charge an absurd $575 fee per application, for people who often fled home with nothing but what they could carry.

Parolees, however, are not eligible for the same benefits as SIV refugees under the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement, Peck noted. For example, people on humanitarian parole are required to secure vaccinations within a week of arrival: “If they arrived directly here as SIV holders, that would be covered through ORR, but because they arrived with parole status, we’re paying for that out of pocket, like $300 per person,” said Peck. The administration could move to make the full slate of ORR benefits available to Afghan parolees.