Getting to the U.S. Is Just the First Hurdle for Afghan Refugees

Alerted to Alkozay’s account, LSSNCA CEO Kristyn Peck wrote that a review of Alkozay’s case notes and other documents confirmed she had not immediately received full assistance from the agency. Still, Peck said Alkozay was offered a hotel but preferred to stay with her friend’s mother, and was given some emergency funds for food and pocket money. It’s possible that in the agitation of her arrival, Alkozay may have believed that the lack of full approval meant she wouldn’t be given a place to stay.

These types of miscommunications and delays are an inherent risk when dealing with large numbers of people. “We were told the last week of July that we would begin receiving cases of Afghan allies that were being evacuated, starting July 31,” Peck said in a phone call. “​​In the four years of the Trump administration, given the very restrictionist policies of that administration, we served approximately 500 refugees a year. Ninety-four to 98 percent of those were Afghan SIV holders.” In the month of August alone, she said “we have served 500 individuals.”

State and local governments have made adjustments to their resettlement policies due to Covid-19. In Monroe County, New York, the health department is coordinating with Keeping Our Promise, an organization that works to resettle SIV recipients in the Rochester area, to conduct Covid-19 testing and vaccination at refugees’ homes. It might seem like a minor concession, but it cuts down on a number of otherwise troublesome logistical steps. “Volunteers don’t want to take people in their cars. A lot of the volunteers are older, and they don’t want to risk getting Covid,” said Theresa Schwartz, who acts as the organization’s Covid liaison and coordinates some volunteer assistance to refugees. “It’s also logistically difficult because some of the families have three or four kids and you’d need a whole caravan of volunteers to take them to a testing site, because you can only fit so many car seats in a typical vehicle.” With a little coordination, local officials managed to clear a whole series of logistical snags.

There are a thousand such small obstacles that can trip up new arrivals. Local, state, and federal authorities can help by clearing some of the red tape, and then volunteers help hack through the red tape that remains. This can start as early as the application phase: the Biden administration only recently began allowing would-be evacuees to apply for humanitarian parole instead of the much more onerous refugee processes, though it continues to charge an absurd $575 fee per application, for people who often fled home with nothing but what they could carry.