The Radical Honesty of Biden’s Vaccine Plan

But Biden’s speech on Thursday, laying out a new six-pronged approach, may signal a new direction in the evolving Covid crisis. While the president might still be relying on vaccines too much in a country riven by vaccine politicization, he crucially included other approaches as well, and emphasized a message that Americans desperately need public officials to admit: that our health is intimately linked to the decisions others make.

Biden’s speech started off in expected ways. He talked about what he sees as his administration’s victories—safe and effective vaccines widely available for free, in addition to economic growth. He repeated the troubling phrase “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” which is “keeping us from turning the corner.” The vocal minority of politically motivated leaders denigrating the vaccines, he said, “stand in the way of protecting the large majority of Americans who have done their part.”

But then he went in a new direction, announcing that all large businesses, with more than 100 employees, must mandate vaccines or weekly testing for those who opt not to get the shot. “Bottom line, we’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers,” he said, echoing other leaders, like French President Emmanuel Macron, who have prioritized safety over personal choice—a major swerve from “your health is in your hands.” (Macron put it even more forcefully: “What is your liberty worth if you tell me you don’t want to get vaccinated?” the French president said in late July. “And tomorrow, you infect your father, your mother, or myself. I am a victim of your freedom.”)