The Radical Honesty of Biden’s Vaccine Plan

The administration had previously announced that all employees of long-term care facilities receiving Medicaid or Medicare payments must be vaccinated, and on Thursday, Biden took that a step further. “I’m using that same authority to expand that to cover those who work in hospitals, home health care facilities or other medical facilities—a total of 17 million health care workers,” he said. “If you’re seeking care at a health facility, you should be able to know that the people treating you are vaccinated. Simple, straightforward, period.” Unlike the “vaccinate or test” requirements for businesses, which Wiley calls a “soft” mandate, this means that any health care worker who wants to substitute regular testing for a vaccine has to receive a formal exemption.

Biden also pleaded with families to vaccinate their eligible children. Research published by the CDC on Friday found that unvaccinated kids were 10 times more likely than vaccinated peers to be hospitalized from June 20 to July 31. Those too young to get shots need to be protected by a ring of vaccinated family members and caregivers, Biden said. He also urged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to review the emergency use authorizations of the vaccines for those under the age of 12 “as safely and quickly as possible.” And he announced another 500 million vaccines would be donated to 100 lower-income countries where vaccine supply has lagged as wealthy countries hoard doses.

Then, crucially, Biden went beyond vaccines. He took on governors blocking mask mandates, saying the federal government will cover the salaries of any school employees who mandate masks despite leaders’ orders. Shipment times of monoclonal antibodies, a treatment that is highly effective if taken early in the course of illness, will be cut in half in order to speed up delivery to states.

Biden plans to invoke the Defense Production Act to increase the production of rapid tests, including home tests, which have been plagued by low supply and high prices. He also announced that the administration has worked with certain retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, and Kroger, to cut prices of the tests 35 percent by next week. Having enough tests, both rapid and lab-confirmed, will be crucial for workers who choose a weekly test instead of getting vaccinated. States are already reporting test backlogs of several days, and adding more surveillance testing would increase these times if testing capacity isn’t expanded.