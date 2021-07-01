The Delta Covid Variant’s Urgent Message for America

“This is the toughest version of the virus, by far, that we’ve seen,” Dr. Eric Topol, director and founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, told me. Delta is about 40 percent more contagious than the alpha variant, or B.1.1.7, which was itself more contagious than the original virus. And although the vast majority of people are strongly protected by vaccines, a recent report from Israel found that the vaccine was about 5 percent less effective in people above the age of 75 and those with hypertension, diabetes and obesity. “The vaccine was not designed against the delta variant, and not everyone is responding perfectly to the vaccines. That is a problem,” Cox said. However, she added, “those who are infected following vaccination are still not getting sick and not dying like was happening before” vaccination. Although cases among vaccinated people have risen in other countries, hospitalizations and deaths have not risen at the same pace, which shows how effective the vaccines have been at saving lives. We need more data on how well the vaccines prevent transmission of the delta variant specifically, but research on previous variants is encouraging, Topol and Cox said.

The most pressing worry is for those who have not received any vaccines at all. Unvaccinated people account for the vast majority of all Covid cases. “There are people out there that have a flashing sign on their forehead saying to delta: Infect me, infect me. Because the virus is going to find these people. It’s just so good at that. And I don’t think people understand,” Topol said. “This virus is the most efficient virus for finding new hosts that are vulnerable.”

Sluggish vaccination rates, Topol said, mean “we’re definitely going to prolong the pandemic…. We’ve got too many patches of vulnerability.” Cases are now rising precipitously among states and regions with low vaccination rates: Nevada, Missouri, Arkansas, Wyoming. Delta is doubling almost every week, now representing about one-third of all Covid cases in the United States. “A lot of people keep talking about the fall,” he said, referring to predictions of a possible autumnal spike in cases. “But the delta variant story is going to be played out largely in July and August at the latest. It’ll be over all the country, dominant, in the next two weeks.”