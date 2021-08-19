Don’t Call It a Pandemic of the Stupid

Add to this the fact that the pandemic struck under Donald Trump, a president who mocked scientific expertise, tried to interfere with the vaccine approval process, and sowed health misinformation and doubt.

Jaiswal, an assistant professor at the University of Alabama, has researched health-related mistrust, particularly in communities of color and LGBTQ communities, for years. Now, researchers like her are also observing widespread mistrust among white people. “With Covid, we’ve really seen how health-related mistrust is becoming a lot more mainstream. We’re having really large portions of the white population reject the vaccine,” she said. Nearly one-third of white evangelicals, for instance, are opposed to vaccination. “We have really different groups who are arriving at similar conclusions, and I think that just shows how much we have failed—in terms of public health, in terms of government, all of that,” she said.

Health hesitations take different shapes for different demographics: “For folks who have been historically and presently minoritized, there’s a lot of good reasons to not trust those official sources of information,” Jaiswal said. “And then, among other groups, there have been very recent political movements to specifically damage the credibility” of agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Combined, I think we just have a big mess.”

The problem is usually not that the unvaccinated haven’t gotten information. It’s that the information is often wrong, and there’s far too much of it. Sifting through the endless studies, news reports, and guidance documents on Covid, not to mention all of the false theories and ideas out there, is daunting. “A lot of it has to do with this information overload that we’re subjected to on a day-to-day basis, and it’s nearly impossible to make sense of that, given all the cognitive biases that we have,” said Rory Smith, research manager at First Draft, a nonprofit focused on combating disinformation and misinformation. And “we’re really behind in terms of thinking critically, in terms of looking at sources and deciding which ones are reliable and which are not.”