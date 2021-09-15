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Michael Tomasky/

“Amazon, I’m Lookin’ at You”: Elizabeth Warren on Paying for the Budget Bill

The Massachusetts senator asks: Are we really going to tell pre-K kids that billionaires can’t afford it?

Elizabeth Warren in front of a green and black backdrop
Illustration by The New Republic

As crunch time approaches for the Democrats on Capitol Hill on the budget and infrastructure bills, TNR Editor Michael Tomasky spoke via Zoom on Tuesday afternoon with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren about where things stand right now; her priorities for the budget bill, including taxing wealth and creating a nationwide network of childcare centers; the fate of these bills and next year’s midterms; the Biden administration’s antitrust policy; and the latest Wells Fargo scandal and whether she believes President Biden should reappoint Jerome Powell as Fed chair.

This is the inaugural edition of Tomaskycast, a regular series of Zoom interviews Tomasky will do with politicians and other newsmakers.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Michael Tomasky

Michael Tomasky is the editor of The New Republic and author of five nonfiction books. His new novel, Killing Baby Hitler, was published in June by O/R Books. With extensive experience as an editor, columnist, progressive commentator, and special correspondent for renowned publications such as The Guardian, The Washington Post, The New York Times, the Daily Beast, and many others, Tomasky has been a trusted voice in political journalism for more than three decades.

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