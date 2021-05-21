Are Democrats Giving Up on the Dream of Universal Childcare?

It’s also the right approach for a problem like childcare. All of the pieces of a childcare system hang on each other. If you just pump more money into it via parents’ pockets, for instance, you aren’t likely to significantly address the question of supply, or quality. Half of Americans have no available childcare slots in their area. Where are they going to spend their extra subsidies? Murray and Scott try to address the problem of quality by tying their money to higher standards, but those will have to be somehow enforced.

Warren and Jones’s plan, on the other hand, offers a public option and therefore direct competition, raising the standard of quality while also offering existing providers money to keep pace. They get the government directly involved in the business of creating more childcare supply. Even Warren’s plan could fall short of truly transforming the system if local governments don’t take up the federal government’s financial offer to create these new centers and the crises of supply and quality don’t budge. But it at least stands a chance of creating what could rightly be called an actual American childcare system: one where parents have high-quality options for their children that they can actually afford.

The question of whether to offer universal support or to means-test government help is not something the party is only wrestling with when it comes to childcare. It reared its head during the presidential contest when Democratic candidates sparred over whether to make public college free for everyone or target college aid only at the most needy. It’s in the background when the party debates whether to back a universal health care system, perhaps Medicare for All, or to stand instead for offering subsidies to Americans who most need them. The historic expansion of the child tax credit for a year reaches nearly every family—but not every family, so it’s still not quite a universal child allowance.