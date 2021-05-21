Are Democrats Giving Up on the Dream of Universal Childcare?

But there are important advantages to the Warren and Jones approach. First, of course, is its simplicity. That’s not just a nice thing to have. There are costs to means-tested programs. One is administrative: It takes a lot more paperwork and manpower to guide people through a maze of red tape and determine who is deserving of government aid and who isn’t. That requires government resources but also time and effort from people who want and need the assistance. Sometimes it’s too high a barrier to clear, and those who are eligible still don’t get enrolled.

There’s also the political advantage. Universal programs have been found to enjoy more stability. When everyone participates, everyone has a stake in a program’s future. It’s also hard to tar it as welfare or a handout if rich people get it, too.

It’s also the right approach for a problem like childcare. All of the pieces of a childcare system hang on each other. If you just pump more money into it via parents’ pockets, for instance, you aren’t likely to significantly address the question of supply, or quality. Half of Americans have no available childcare slots in their area. Where are they going to spend their extra subsidies? Murray and Scott try to address the problem of quality by tying their money to higher standards, but those will have to be somehow enforced.

Warren and Jones’s plan, on the other hand, offers a public option and therefore direct competition, raising the standard of quality while also offering existing providers money to keep pace. They get the government directly involved in the business of creating more childcare supply. Even Warren’s plan could fall short of truly transforming the system if local governments don’t take up the federal government’s financial offer to create these new centers and the crises of supply and quality don’t budge. But it at least stands a chance of creating what could rightly be called an actual American childcare system: one where parents have high-quality options for their children that they can actually afford.