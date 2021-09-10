Now It Gets Serious: Whom Will the Democrats Tax, and How Much?

Frank noted Manchin’s opposition to the $3.5 trillion price tag, a position that Sinema is somewhat in line with. Meanwhile, Sanders, who wanted a reconciliation package in the $6 trillion range, says $3.5 trillion is already a major concession. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has brushed aside Manchin’s call for a pause, saying his caucus is “moving full speed ahead” with the $3.5 trillion plan rather than paring it down. Other top Democratic lawmakers suggest that the end result could be somewhere between Manchin’s $1 trillion and the $3.5 trillion. But that leaves a whole lot of wiggle room.

Democrats are also quick to note the underlying differences between Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and House Ways and Means committee Chairman Richard Neal. “Neal’s a little more conservative about business,” Frank said. “[But] when you’re talking about Neal and Wyden, you are clearly talking about two people who are very committed to getting this done for a range of reasons—ideological, political, their own personal accomplishment. So yeah, I think that’s an issue that will be talked about, but I think it will get worked out again.”

The differences between Neal and Wyden are essential and could decide the course of Biden’s overall package, as well. Wyden is more aligned with the liberal wing of the party. Neal is regarded as a bit more business-friendly. Wyden has proposed a set of taxes on executive compensation, increasing the estate tax, and establishing a tax on billionaires to pay for the reconciliation package. Neal and his committee have been working on their own set of tax increases, and they have largely kept quiet on them so far. Major differences between the two committee chairs on revenue sources could extend the tax-writing aspect of the reconciliation bill longer than it otherwise might be—and fuel anxieties among shakier Democrats that an extended debate over taxes could roil the party heading into 2022.

