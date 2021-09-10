Now It Gets Serious: Whom Will the Democrats Tax, and How Much?

The hard part of Democrats’ massive $3.5 trillion reconciliation package kicked off Thursday with multiple congressional committees beginning their markups of the proposal. Democrats are sure they’re going to pass something, although exactly what is way up in the air. So the core questions at hand are not if the reconciliation package will move forward, it’s how big it will be and what taxes will be included.



There are ongoing fissures between various factions within the party on the spending part of the package. Those are well known. But more ominously, and less publicized, are the differences on the revenue side. This is probably the most perilous part of passing any major piece of domestic legislation.

President Biden has often argued that the country needs to make an about-face on economic policy to benefit the middle class and the poor. He’s argued for more public investment but also effectively called for rethinking the decades-old idea that tax cuts are universally beneficial. The taxation part of Biden’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is essentially the biggest test yet for his administration and Democrats in general. Can they finally pass something that breaks from 40 years of tax-cut orthodoxy? And there are more specific tensions among Democrats about the revenue side that span from the best-known Democrats in Washington to the key committee chairs in the House and the Senate to the less high profile lawmakers. Waiting in the wings is the anti-tax conservative opposition that is gearing up for a battle it is all too familiar with waging.

