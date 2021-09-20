The Right’s New Argument Against Redistribution Is Stuck in the 1970s

In his Times piece, Mankiw quoted Okun describing income redistribution as a leaky bucket. The more water you pour into a leaky bucket, the more water leaks out, and the more you redistribute income, the more inefficient the economy becomes. These inefficiencies, Okun writes, “include the adverse effects on the economic incentives of the rich and the poor, and the administrative costs of tax-collection and transfer programs.” Positioning himself between the liberal philosopher John Rawls and the conservative economist Milton Friedman, Okun could tolerate leakage in the range of 10 to 20 percent. In the Times, Mankiw didn’t say how much leakage he’d tolerate. Oddly, though, Mankiw said he supported the reconciliation bill’s expansion of the Child Care Tax Credit, which many congressional Republicans deem too leaky.

When Okun wrote Equality and Efficiency, he didn’t know—and couldn’t know—that the government would soon start redistributing income upward through diminished taxation, financial deregulation, and the regulatory dismantlement of labor unions. For a generation now, wages have stagnated at the median and spun madly out of control at the top. Workers’ pay no longer keeps pace with productivity increases. Low-wage jobs go begging, at least for the moment, and one possible explanation is that there are too many of them. Lousy, low-paying jobs have steadily been displacing middle-wage jobs for several decades. (Click here, and scroll to page 14 to see what I’m talking about.) The workforce failed to accommodate this evolution by becoming less skilled.

Is it inefficient for the federal government to provide benefits—decent health care, for instance, and childcare, and community college tuition, to cite three items in the reconciliation bill—that wages can’t buy? Perhaps. But for workers to pay their own way, businesses would have to pay them a living wage. Until then, expanding the welfare state doesn’t make the bucket leakier. It helps patch up the leak that was already there.