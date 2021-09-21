“You Don’t Do That to an Ally”: Longtime French Ambassador to U.S. Scorches Biden

Araud: Well, you know, now there is no assistant secretary for European affairs. There is no ambassador to Paris. There is no ambassador to NATO. So I think that’s been playing a role. As usual, the State Department is implying that the thing was committed by a small group at the White House. But obviously the French element was not factored in. Or it was simply swept under the carpet. My colleague, the ambassador, told me that frankly he had the impression that the Americans didn’t realize what they had done. Really, this sort of public humiliation of a major ally, really they were surprised. So, in a sense, recalling the ambassador is, on one side, telling [French] public opinion, which is outraged here, which is really [in] shock, that we are reacting. It’s also telling the Americans, ‘Be serious. What you have done is really serious.’

And don’t forget also—it’s not the major element, but don’t forget that we have presidential elections in seven months.

TNR: It does seem like that’s Macron’s number one priority. Here, it seems like part of the appeal of doing this is that he is showing the French people—his voters—that he will stand up to the Americans.

Araud: Yes, it’s an element. But don’t overestimate the element. I think in a very strange way what we have done with the Australians, and I can assure you it has been a long-term game, was done in a sense by the pro-Americans in the French administration because it was not that natural for the French to go to the Indo-Pacific and to stand up to the Chinese. So there is also an element of betrayal of the American lobby. The American-oriented civil servants [in France] feel totally betrayed by the Americans. There is also another element which is certainly important for Macron. It’s that we see that in the sort of long-term move on the American side. You know, Obama didn’t care about Europe. Trump was hostile to Europe. And here you have Biden. And Biden, to be frank so far, is a big disappointment all over Europe.