“You Don’t Do That to an Ally”: Longtime French Ambassador to U.S. Scorches Biden

Araud: He was on the phone on the way to the airport, and I told him, “It is very chic to be recalled. Really, for the career. It’s a moment in the career.” I was jealous.

To be frank, I think the Americans had totally underestimated the seriousness of what they were doing. Because for us, it’s not only the fact that we lost an important contract. But on top of that, for us, it was not only a contract, because Australia was a strategic choice. You don’t sell 12 submarines this way. We had decided to make Australia the pillar of our Indo-Pacific strategy. The two French presidents, Hollande and Macron, went to Australia. You know, it’s 20 hours of flight, hah!

So for us, basically, it was seen at the level of Macron of course assuming this real loss, but also as a strategic defeat. And the strategic defeat inflicted by the U.S. in the most devious way. They have negotiated [behind] our back for weeks! We are allies. You don’t do that to an ally. On top of that, they have added an insult to the injury. By the end of that there is a new partnership, and France is excluded. And they bring the British! Why? For us it is so amazing that frankly it didn’t make sense. And they didn’t warn us. We knew through the press. And there was no consultation, cooperation, compensation—nothing! So it was really amazing. When I was ambassador, I was telling my people never underestimate the incompetence of the U.S. administration.