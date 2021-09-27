The Build Back Better Bill Is Transformative. So Say It, Democrats.

Among two options the White House would do well to consider: First, give President Biden a chance to interact in a town hall setting outside the Beltway with the potential beneficiaries of this bill. Hold an event with real people in some key states, but make it compelling. If you held it in Arizona and invited Senator Kyrsten Sinema to be on stage, do you think the livestream would be popular and the media would tune in? If Biden were interacting with actual Trump voters, wouldn’t we be interested in the back and forth? Now is the time to get creative and put it on the line.

Second, call out the names of those who stand in the way. Biden’s voters need to see what animates him, what causes him to get angry, and who he’s taking on. The truth is that much of the paid advertising against the Working Families Budget is not well understood by the public; much of the corporate lobbying on Capitol Hill isn’t common knowledge out in the country. Reveal it! Call out what the opponents are doing, and thus, you’ll also be able to inform people about the benefits of this legislation. “I ask you to judge me by the enemies I have made,” President Franklin D. Roosevelt urged. Embrace the friction.

Politically, the journey of this bill is almost as important as the destination. How Democrats choose to engage the detractors of this Working Families Budget can send a powerful signal across America about what the party stands for and, importantly, for whom it is fighting. Engaging in a more pointed way with the corporate influencers and their allies would send a great signal about the values of the Biden-led Democratic Party.