The Build Back Better Bill Is Transformative. So Say It, Democrats.

And that’s also why this particular legislation has been under assault from corporate America. If you look at the ad spending going on right now, you have PhRMA and a whole host of corporate front groups (like Americans for Prosperity, 60 Plus Association, American Action Network, No Labels, etc.) pouring money into fomenting opposition to the bill.

When you have populist legislation like the one before us, the politics of how to pass it require change. There is no Lobby for American People that is going to be spending big money or stomping around the halls of Congress to get this across the finish line. That job is for the president and his allies. They need to think in populist terms about how to sell this bill.

Among two options the White House would do well to consider: First, give President Biden a chance to interact in a townhall setting outside the Beltway with the potential beneficiaries of this bill. Hold an event with real people in some key states, but make it compelling. If you held it in Arizona and invited Senator Kyrsten Sinema to be on stage, do you think the livestream would be popular and the media would tune in? If Biden were interacting with actual Trump voters, wouldn’t we be interested in the back and forth? Now is the time to get creative and put it on the line.

Second, call out the names of those who stand in the way. Biden’s voters need to see what animates him, what causes him to get angry, and who he’s taking on. The truth is that much of the paid advertising against the Working Families Budget is not well understood by the public; much of the corporate lobbying on Capitol Hill isn’t common knowledge out in the country. Reveal it! Call out what the opponents are doing, and thus, you’ll also be able to inform people about the benefits of this legislation. “I ask you to judge me by the enemies I have made,” President Franklin D. Roosevelt urged. Embrace the friction.