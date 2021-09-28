The Media Is Getting the Arizona “Audit” Story Wrong

The Cyber Ninjas audit itself may not have found evidence of “massive fraud,” but it did purport to find a lot of other irregularities—ballots may have been cast by people who moved before the election, and a smaller proportion of ballots ended up getting rejected than in years prior, despite a massive rise in vote by mail. These “irregularities” aren’t the election-overturning bombshell that was promised, but they are being held up by Trump and others—and are being used to perpetuate the idea that the election was somehow stolen from him. Arizona Republicans are already using the report to call for more voting restrictions.



One problem with the way this has been covered is that the media has approached this story with an underlying assumption that, at some point, the jig will be up: The faux-auditors will be exposed as fakes, they’ll surrender their position, and logic will prevail. Joe Biden has been president for eight months; no actual evidence of fraud has emerged anywhere. The best efforts that Republicans have made to overturn the election have been pathetic shams: Even the Cyber Ninjas couldn’t get the job done. Without a doubt, the story is highly comedic—as with Trump’s attempts to “legally” overturn the election, the result is akin to Wile E. Coyote chasing the Roadrunner: By now, we’ve seen failure in a seemingly infinite number of varieties. As with all things Trump, the situation is at once buffoonish and terrifying. The danger is in assuming that we will, at some point, come to an end.



The coverage of the phony Arizona audit needs to be right-sized and presented as it truly is: one part of a larger effort to undermine confidence in elections and to pass laws that make it easier for Republicans to suppress the vote and win. These Arizona antics are fantastical, but they are no more ridiculous than any of the claims of fraud that have successfully led to restrictive voting laws being passed in states across the country. The GOP playbook now is to use whatever means necessary to undermine faith in elections that Republicans do not win and to use a veneer of legitimacy—lawsuits, audits, hearings—to launder their phantasmic claims. We might laugh at the Arizona audit, but it certainly won’t be the last one.

