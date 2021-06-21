Since When Is Being an Election Official a Job to Die For?

She’s not alone. The Chicago Tribune ran an article last week that opened like so: “There is no shortage of job openings for local election officials in Michigan. It’s the same in Pennsylvania. Wisconsin, too.” The Trib article raises the sobering question: With all these decent and honorable public servants being intimidated into leaving these jobs, who will take them? I think you know the grim answer to that question as well as I do. Big Lie people.



What is to be done here? Well—fight. For one thing, threatening violence to a public official is against the law, and it can and should be prosecuted, at least in jurisdictions where we have honest prosecutors.



But this has not been happening. “I know of maybe one or two prosecutions of these folks,” Norden says. “This clearly breaks state and federal law. And a lot of these things are done over state lines, so there’s definitely a federal angle to this.” Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice, he believes, “could be doing more. In the past they’ve created task forces where they’ve provided resources to states, where they coordinate and do their own prosecutions or get states to prioritize.”



It seems high time to step these prosecutions up. What are people waiting for? Choose your metaphor: The needle is in the red; it’s five minutes to midnight. Right now.

