Since When Is Being an Election Official a Job to Die For?

Fontes is one of a growing number of state and local election officials who have received death threats from pro-Trump … what’s the word I’m searching for here? Protesters is way too dignified. Legitimate protest is peaceful and not built on intimidation. Whatever the word, the reality is dire: Election officials—Election officials! Bureaucrats whose jobs were considered completely uncontroversial until Donald Trump came along!—are getting death threats. Some are quitting. In some states, laws are being written that bar officials from carrying out some of their normal duties because doing so might expand the franchise and produce the “wrong” result.



Democracy is snuffed out in stages. It starts with a fascist demagogue turning a hefty percentage of the citizenry against democracy. But at some point, the plot must advance from the rhetorical to the mechanical—the death sentence has to be carried out by willing participants, state legislators mostly, who write laws that simply invalidate a democratic process that has been accepted for decades by both parties, until now. Until Trump.



That’s where we are now. These people, from the agitators to state legislators, have made it clear to the rest of us that they’re planning on stealing the next two elections. If they succeed, democracy as we’ve known it is done for. The United States will become what the political scientists call a “competitive authoritarian” regime: It will vaguely resemble democracy in that we’ll still have, say, a free press and technically independent courts, but the system will be permanently rigged.

