Think Tankers Are Skirting Congress’s New Conflict of Interest Rules

Since think-tank staffers are often called upon to testify as experts in their fields, there were concerns that foreign funding could sway witnesses to testify in favor of the interests of other countries. But despite the 2015 rule changes, the issue didn’t go away. A January 2020 report by the Center for International Policy, or CIP—a nonprofit organization that has not received federal or foreign funding—found that the top 50 U.S. think tanks received at least $174 million in foreign funding from 2014 until 2018.

So in January, the House of Representatives further tightened the Truth in Testimony rule by requiring witnesses to disclose whether they are “the fiduciary of any organization or entity with an interest in the subject matter of the hearing.” Previously, witnesses only had to declare what organization(s) they were representing at the hearing; now, they’re effectively being asked to declare all of their relevant professional connections, even if they’re just, say, an adviser. The updates to the rule, first proposed by Democratic Representative Katie Porter of California, also require witnesses to disclose whether they or the entities they represent received grants from foreign sources, requiring witnesses to disclose any such funding received in the last 36 months, and requiring House committees to make the disclosures publicly available 24 hours before a hearing is held. “Hearings are opportunities to get answers for the American people—we need to know about foreign influence or any risk of self dealing with the witnesses called before Congress,” Porter said in a press release.

By strengthening the rule, the House hoped to highlight some of the special interests that could influence expert witnesses—many of whom are affiliated with leading think tanks that are driving critical conversations around U.S. policy. But even with the updated language, major loopholes remain: Witnesses are allowed to decide whether they’re representing themselves or an organization, and it’s also up to them to determine whether any funding their organization has received is related to the subject of the hearing.

Of the 70 witnesses who testified before the 20 standing House committees (excluding joint and special committees) through the August recess and were affiliated with one of the think tanks the CIP’s report identified as having received foreign funding, just 14 of them testified on behalf of their organizations (two of the relevant witness disclosures were not accessible online). And fewer than half of witnesses affiliated with one of these think tanks—29 in total—disclosed any relevant funding that their organizations had received on their disclosures, regardless of whether or not they testified on behalf of themselves.