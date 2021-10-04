Think Tankers Are Skirting Congress’s New Conflict of Interest Rules

The House first adopted the Truth in Testimony rule in 1997 as part of a conservative-led effort to identify witnesses dependent upon federal funding. Originally the rule only asked witnesses to disclose any relevant grants or contracts they had with the federal government, but it was amended in 2015 to require witnesses also to disclose any foreign funding that they or their organizations had received. The change was made after a 2014 New York Times investigation found that 64 foreign governments, entities, or officials contributed at least $92 million to 28 major U.S.-based think tanks over a four-year period. (The Senate, meanwhile, still does not have any rule requiring nongovernment witnesses to disclose potential conflicts of interest before they testify.)

Since think-tank staffers are often called upon to testify as experts in their fields, there were concerns that foreign funding could sway witnesses to testify in favor of the interests of other countries. But despite the 2015 rule changes, the issue didn’t go away. A January 2020 report by the Center for International Policy, or CIP—a nonprofit organization that has not received federal or foreign funding—found that the top 50 U.S. think tanks received at least $174 million in foreign funding from 2014 until 2018.

So in January, the House of Representatives further tightened the Truth in Testimony rule by requiring witnesses to disclose whether they are “the fiduciary of any organization or entity with an interest in the subject matter of the hearing.” Previously, witnesses only had to declare what organization(s) they were representing at the hearing; now, they’re effectively being asked to declare all of their relevant professional connections, even if they’re just, say, an adviser. The updates to the rule, first proposed by Democratic Representative Katie Porter of California, also require witnesses to disclose whether they or the entities they represent received grants from foreign sources, requiring witnesses to disclose any such funding received in the last 36 months, and requiring House committees to make the disclosures publicly available 24 hours before a hearing is held. “Hearings are opportunities to get answers for the American people—we need to know about foreign influence or any risk of self dealing with the witnesses called before Congress,” Porter said in a press release.