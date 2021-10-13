Stephen Breyer’s Supreme Delusions

While Breyer admits to this “complicated” reality, his story of why the court is deserving of authority is far from compelling, seemingly by his own lights. For this reason, Breyer is left to emphasize much more strongly the practical harm that would result were the public to lose faith in this once and to some degree still hallowed institution.

In his lecture, Breyer was even clearer than in the book about suggesting that we should protect the authority of the Supreme Court because of the horrendous consequences that would follow should the public break faith. Astoundingly, Breyer implied that the sole alternative to shoring up the institutional legitimacy of the Supreme Court as it stands is mere despotism, exemplified by “other countries.” “Turn on the television,” he counseled—twice. If judicial power just as it exists in America now is abandoned, the worst ensues. Identifying a very particular American institution with the “rule of law,” Breyer similarly remarked in a New York Times interview in late August that “tyranny, autocracy, irrationality” are the only alternatives. But Breyer’s belief that reform will bring lawlessness and oppression seems entirely melodramatic, given that no court in any other country enjoys the kind of policymaking authority our Supreme Court does—and those democracies often function better.

Though no other judge has been as outspoken as Breyer so far, such catastrophizing is growing among defenders of the judicial status quo. In his testimony before the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States in June, another Harvard professor, Noah Feldman, argued that the court has become an “integral, irreplaceable part of our constitutional system,” uniquely capable of protecting “the rule of law” and “fundamental rights.” While even more candid than Breyer in acknowledging the political character of Supreme Court decisions, Feldman warned that reform proposals like court packing or jurisdiction stripping would “break the institutional legitimacy of the Court,” merely by treating it openly as an object of political control. Feldman has read his Plato, too. Often as the justices may assert their “political preferences,” Feldman reasoned, neither Congress nor the president is “capable” or “motivated” to prevent a descent into lawlessness and minority abuse. As such, the court’s reputation as doing something other than politics must be preserved, or the heavens will fall.

Breyer and Feldman are right, of course, that enough institutional legitimacy is required for all otherwise justifiable institutions to function and survive. But such legitimacy is never itself the justification of an institution. In a democracy, the value by which to judge institutions—to safeguard if they serve it and reform them if not—is whether they advance or incarnate our collective self-rule. Breyer sidesteps this criterion entirely, as if the whole problem were saving the appearance that the Supreme Court is apolitical, managing a situation where his institution has accreted too much power to be regarded, in so many instances, as following legal rules rather than making political choices.