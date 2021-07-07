How Stephen Breyer Is Helping to Destroy the Norms He Claims to Cherish

Stephen Breyer did something last week that even some Supreme Court watchers may not have noticed, focused as people were on the flood of late-term court decisions. He let it be known that he’s hired the full complement of four clerks for the fall term. In other words, he is not retiring. This could still mean that the associate justice, now 82, will retire next June, which would theoretically give Joe Biden and the Democratic Senate the chance to choose his successor. But why roll those dice?

I think Breyer should retire as soon as possible. He should have retired in January, to be honest, so that Biden could get someone on the court during his honeymoon period. Naturally, the more people like me say that, the more Breyer digs in. The problem with the justice’s stubbornness isn’t merely that he may give a future Republican president a chance to place a seventh conservative justice on the bench, in which case nearly every progressive legal philosophy that Breyer claims to hold dear will be erased from the nation’s law books. No, it’s even worse: Even as Breyer believes himself to be upholding apolitical norms, he’s actually contributing to their further destruction at the hands of the Republican Party.



Here’s the deal, as Joe Biden would say: We have one political party that is obviously doing everything it can to trash democratic norms and traditions. We have a second party that wants to uphold and reinforce those traditions. As you might imagine, there is a pretty constant stream of people in the latter party who don’t want to go where the Republicans go or behave as the Republicans behave.