How Stephen Breyer Is Helping to Destroy the Norms He Claims to Cherish

Here’s the deal, as Joe Biden would say: We have one political party that is obviously doing everything it can to trash democratic norms and traditions. We have a second party that wants to uphold and reinforce those traditions. As you might imagine, there is a pretty constant stream of people in the latter party who don’t want to go where the Republicans go or behave as the Republicans behave.

And so Breyer doesn’t want to politicize the Supreme Court (a little late for that). Attorney General Merrick Garland doesn’t want to behave in the same illiberal fashion as his predecessor, Bill Barr, and so he is going out of his way to reinforce the respect for continuity between one Justice Department and the next on certain matters. Several Democratic senators are reluctant to cashier the filibuster, believing (or saying they believe) that it, too, is an important pillar of our democracy.

This is all done in the name of respecting tradition: If Democrats start governing as Republicans do, the argument goes, then there will be no one left to defend important democratic norms, and Democrats would then be partly responsible for the descent into whatever forlorn phase follows the end of the status quo.