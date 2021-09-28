It’s Not My Fault That People Don’t Like the Supreme Court Anymore

The justices, for their part, have only directly identified one possible culprit: the journalists who cover it. Justice Clarence Thomas complained earlier this month that the media “makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference” when ruling on cases. Justice Amy Coney Barrett expressed similar concerns in a Notre Dame speech the other week. “The media, along with hot takes on Twitter, report the results and decisions,” Barrett told the audience. “That makes the decision seem results-oriented. It leaves the reader to judge whether the court was right or wrong, based on whether she liked the results of the decision.”

I’ll avoid the merits of this particular argument since I’m obviously not a disinterested party, even though my own role is likely infinitesimal. But if the justices are frustrated with how the media is portraying their decisions to the public, they could always rethink how they actually communicate to the public themselves. The Supreme Court, both as a branch of government and as a group of nine federal employees, is extraordinarily bad at speaking to Americans. I cannot think of an institution in this country—whether it be civic, political, economic, social, religious, artistic, cultural, or otherwise—that is worse at it.

Imagine that you, a member of the public, are interested in following a specific case that the justices agreed to hear for oral arguments. You can read the filings for free on the Supreme Court website, but its docket navigation is so obtuse for nonpractitioners that you are better off looking it up on SCOTUSblog. (Good luck following the action in the lower courts, where actual money is required.) Would you like to see the oral arguments? You must attend them in person in Washington, D.C., because the court has steadfastly resisted cameras. If you wake up at the crack of dawn and stand in line for a few hours outside the building in the cold fall air, you might be lucky enough to get one of a handful of seats in the gallery. Alternatively, you can go to law school, practice appellate law for a few years, and become a member of the Supreme Court bar—they have their own seats.