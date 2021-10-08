The Climate Case to #MintTheCoin

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has rejected calls to mint the coin, calling it an unserious “gimmick.” Around the same time, she said she would rather be discussing how to deal with the climate crisis instead of dealing with the debt ceiling. In fact, the two are intimately connected. “Austerity is killing us,” Willamette University College of Law professor Rohan Grey told me over the phone, “and this scarce-money fearmongering is getting in the way of getting to the real conversation about what our actual capacity constraints are and how we should be addressing them.” Asked about Yellen’s comments, he was blunt: “I don’t feel like being lectured on seriousness by the same people watching the heat death of the planet.”

The debt ceiling originated in the United States in 1917, not to rein in federal spending—as is commonly thought—but to give the executive branch more flexibility during crises, in that case World War I. Prior to that point, Grey explained, Congress had to create specific financing authorities for every new spending commitment, like 30-year bonds or a new tax. As the U.S. entered the Great War, it became “unwieldy to micromanage at that level.… The presumption was that we had to give the Treasury more discretion and flexibility to exercise their own judgment on the ground.” Since then, this somewhat archaic statute has required Congress to periodically lift the debt ceiling so the U.S. government can keep making payments—but not until after after a lot of telegenic hemming and hawing from conservative lawmakers about irresponsible spending. “It’s suspended 99 percent of the time,” Grey said.

Unlike ditching the debt ceiling, minting the $1 trillion coin doesn’t require Congress. It could happen pretty quickly, too. All it would take is the treasury secretary directing the U.S. Mint to change the dies on its platinum coin cast and churn one out. It would then be carried over to the Federal Reserve and factored into the government’s general account. Spending would continue as normal, even as the political class reeled. There’s a chance the Fed could say no, which to Grey doesn’t seem likely. “I think they’ll say they don’t want to accept it. They would probably grumble and argue that we need to change this process so this never happens again. That would be constructive,” he told me.