The Climate Case to #MintTheCoin

The most recent dust-up over the debt ceiling can claim one unexpected victory: Somehow, what began as a pretty insular conversation among so-called Modern Monetary Theory advocates has percolated fully out into the mainstream.

Among other points, Modern Monetary Theory holds that since the government controls the means to print the money it taxes and spends, there’s no inherent danger in the size of the federal deficit: we’re not going to run out. Spending, accordingly, isn’t a product of how much the state raises. In the past few weeks, as Congress wrangled over the debt ceiling, a growing number of wonks and committed Twitter users have lined up behind a specific proposal that flows from these ideas: mint the $1 trillion coin. Essentially this would inject enough money in the economy to dissolve the need for Congress to suspend the debt ceiling to keep spending, at least for a while. Although Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell finally backed down this week, agreeing to a temporary suspension until December, this proposal is still relevant. At best, the Senate vote on the deal Thursday night has postponed a fight that Democrats could soon lose—and to catastrophic ends. Simply put, there’s a strong case for minting the coin as part of a full-throttle effort to address the climate crisis.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has rejected calls to mint the coin, calling it an unserious “gimmick.” Around the same time she said she would rather be discussing how to deal with the climate crisis instead of dealing with the debt ceiling. In fact, the two are intimately connected. “Austerity is killing us,” Willamette University College of Law professor Rohan Grey told me over the phone, “and this scarce money fear-mongering is getting in the way of getting to the real conversation about what our actual capacity constraints are and how we should be addressing them.” Asked about Yellen’s comments, he was blunt: “I don’t feel like being lectured on seriousness by the same people watching the heat death of the planet.”