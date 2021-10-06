The Supreme Court Could Save Tribal Sovereignty—or Demolish It

There is no foolproof way to predict whether the Supreme Court will take up a specific case among the thousands of requests it receives each year. But Haaland v. Brackeen falls within some of the circumstances where it is most likely to intervene. It involves an act of Congress that was invalidated by a lower court, where the Fifth Circuit could only cobble together a deeply fractured ruling on some aspects and deadlocked on others and introduced greater uncertainty into federal and state court procedures. How the justices would handle the case is far less clear. Their 7–2 decision in California v. Texas shows that they are more than willing to overturn O’Connor’s off-base rulings when given the chance. The federal government and the tribes challenged the standing of the Brackeens and the other families in the lower courts, possibly giving the justices an off-ramp to unwind the entire case if they want it.

How they would approach the merits is also uncertain. Though Thomas has signaled that he would be willing to revisit the basics of federal Indian law, the other justices have not. Justice Neil Gorsuch, the only Westerner on the court, is also one of its clearest voices when it comes to holding the federal government accountable for promises made to tribes. It would be hard to square his ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma two years ago, for example, with such a radical effort to undermine tribal sovereignty. But other aspects of the case, particularly whether Congress violated the Tenth Amendment by “commandeering” state adoption cases or violated the nondelegation doctrine by giving tribes a say in them, may be more appealing to the court’s conservative justices.

This isn’t the only high-stakes case on Indian country that could be taken up by the justices this term. Last month, the state of Oklahoma and its corporate allies urged the court to overturn McGirt entirely, claiming the decision to recognize most of eastern Oklahoma as a reservation had upended the state’s criminal justice system. (The tribes strenuously disagree.) The two cases involve wildly disparate factual circumstances and entirely different legal disputes. But they both spring from the same fundamental question: whether the federal government in general—and the Supreme Court in particular—will treat Indian country with the sovereignty and respect it has long sought and was long denied.