The Supreme Court Could Save Tribal Sovereignty—or Demolish It

Since Mancari, the courts have generally recognized that tribal membership is a political classification instead of a racial one. The ICWA is built around the idea that the “Indian child” to which it applies is either a member of a tribe or would otherwise be eligible for membership themselves through a parent. O’Connor got around this by reading Mancari as narrowly as he possibly could. “Mancari therefore did not announce that all arguably racial preferences involving Indians are actually political preferences,” he wrote. “Instead, the Supreme Court recognized that applying its decision more broadly would raise the ‘obviously more difficult question that would be presented by a blanket exemption for Indians.’”

His interpretation is less than persuasive. It relies heavily upon Rice v. Cayetano, a 2000 case where the court only concluded that Mancari did not extend to allowing Hawaii to exclude non-Indigenous voters from statewide elections for certain offices. (Though Native Hawaiians do not fall under the framework of federally recognized tribes, the court said the ruling would be no different if they were.) O’Connor also adopted a strained reading of Mancari itself. In the 1974 ruling, the justices were careful to distinguish between preferences for Native Americans in general and more targeted measures connected to tribal membership. O’Connor’s quotation of the ruling on a “blanket exemption for Indians,” which he cited multiple times, is tellingly incomplete. It can be found near the end of the court’s opinion, which I’ll quote (emphasis mine) at greater length:

The [hiring] preference, as applied, is granted to Indians not as a discrete racial group, but, rather, as members of quasi-sovereign tribal entities whose lives and activities are governed by the [Bureau of Indian Affairs] in a unique fashion. In the sense that there is no other group of people favored in this manner, the legal status of the BIA is truly sui generis. Furthermore, the preference applies only to employment in the Indian service. The preference does not cover any other Government agency or activity, and we need not consider the obviously more difficult question that would be presented by a blanket exemption for Indians from all civil service examinations. Here, the preference is reasonably and directly related to a legitimate, nonracially based goal. This is the principal characteristic that generally is absent from proscribed forms of racial discrimination.

When O’Connor referred to only a “blanket exception for Indians” in his opinion, he presented it as if the court meant a “blanket exemption” from the Fourteenth Amendment’s general ban on racial discrimination. The court in Mancari, however, was discussing a hypothetical “blanket exception” from all federal civil service exams at the time. Given the surrounding context, it’s more reasonable to conclude that the court thought such an exemption would be an “obviously more difficult question” because it would be detached from a “legitimate, nonracially based goal,” as well as from Congress’s unique relationship with tribal governments. That question is far less difficult when it comes to the ICWA.

This might sound like a hypertechnical parsing of words, but the distinction has immense practical consequences for Indian country—consequences that the court itself recognized when it handed down Mancari. “Literally every piece of legislation dealing with Indian tribes and reservations, and certainly all legislation dealing with the BIA, single[s] out for special treatment a constituency of tribal Indians living on or near reservations,” Blackmun wrote for the court. “If these laws, derived from historical relationships and explicitly designed to help only Indians, were deemed invidious racial discrimination, an entire Title of the United States Code (25 U.S.C.) would be effectively erased and the solemn commitment of the government toward the Indians would be jeopardized.”