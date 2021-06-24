Is America Ready to Face the Truth About the Atrocities Against Indigenous Children?

Jim Gerencser, an archivist at Dickinson College’s Carlisle Indian School Digital Research Center, told Native News Online that the school routinely buried students on campus for its first 25 years due to financial constraints. It is presently unclear just how many remains need to be disinterred and returned to their families; collecting that data, and understanding why such efforts have not yet been taken, is one of the key objectives of the Interior’s report. (On Sunday, the Associated Press reported that the remains of 10 more children—nine of them Sicangu Lakota, one of them Aluet—were unearthed at the grounds of Carlisle and are in the process of being returned to their tribal communities.)

The question that should hang over this review is not whether Haaland’s Interior will be willing to ask the right questions or adequately consult with tribal nations. By all accounts, her team is well equipped to produce a thorough and sensitive review and series of appropriate recommendations for reconciliation. Rather, the defining question that will face the Interior and the entirety of the federal government once this report has been filed is twofold: How open will Congress and the White House (especially their future Haaland-less versions) be in implementing the Interior’s recommendations, and just how far back is the U.S. willing to peel the veneer of American exceptionalism and actually reckon with its role in the genocide of Indigenous peoples?

Look to the experiences of First Nations officials in Canada if you need more proof that framing this review as a historic reckoning is wildly premature. Murray Sinclair, a former Canadian senator and an Anishinaabe lawyer who served as chairman of Canada’s Indian Residential Schools Truth and Reconciliation Commission from 2009 to 2015, has been adamant about the shortcomings of the Canadian government since the release of his commission’s report and subsequent recommendations. In Quebec, the provincial government, along with the Catholic Church, has thus far refused to turn over internal boarding school records, despite the requirements set forth by both federal legislation and the commission’s protocols. As Estes reported for High Country News, similar issues have arisen in the U.S. already, many stemming from the fact that the government and the churches behind the schools purposefully kept poor records to elide responsibility for missing and dead children.