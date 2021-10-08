The Obscene Greed Behind the Saudi-Backed Takeover of Newcastle United

Earlier this year, the league received expert counsel that, per The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, “it would be virtually impossible to get any independent legal advice from within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on whether the Public Investment Fund is in any way separate from the state.” Ultimately, though, the Premier League allowed the takeover because it doesn’t care one iota about Saudi Arabia’s dismal human rights record, its role in perpetuating the deadliest famine in decades in Yemen, its use of torture, or its lack of free speech. Saudi Arabia now hopes to use the soft power of soccer to burnish its deservedly scarred reputation, as both the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have done.

Many journalists and fans have criticized the Saudi takeover, but there is, in some corners, the idea that it is ultimately good for almost everyone. There were protests after the Saudi consortium’s initial bid—but in favor of letting the petrostate take over the club. This week, Newcastle’s fans have been downright jubilant. Ashley, Newcastle’s previous owner, was despised for failing to field a competitive, or even entertaining, team: The club was relegated twice under his reign and currently sits in nineteenth place. Now it has an ownership group that promises to compete for league titles and placements in international competitions.



This reaction points to an uneasy reality about the current status of soccer fandom. The transfer window—the period in which clubs can spend money to acquire new players—has superseded the actual games for many fans, who obsess over paying huge fees to “win the window.” For all of the talk of rich and poor and fairness last spring, fans want their teams to be rich and successful. And yet, as The New York Times’ Rory Smith wrote in his newsletter, the fans themselves “are not the problem; they are the consequence of the problem. They are the end point of an era and a culture … that cherishes those who spend and castigates those who do not, that has welcomed money, whatever its provenance, as an objective good, and never questioned, not once, what that money might want to do, what its purpose might be.”

