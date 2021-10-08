The Obscene Greed Behind the Saudi-Backed Takeover of Newcastle United

Six months ago, the world’s wealthiest soccer clubs attempted to create a breakaway “Super League” in a cynical, if ultimately shambolic, attempt to restrict competition and line their already substantial pockets. The protests were instantaneous; there was chanting (though, to be fair, there always is), shirt burning, and signs. Some signs were furious, and some were funny, but one captured the zeitgeist: “Football: Created by the poor, stolen by the rich.” Initially unveiled in 2017 by Tunisian supporters who were protesting the Qatari-owned giant Paris Saint-Germain, a team that has spent hundreds of millions to collect some of global soccer’s biggest stars in an effort to launder its owner’s dismal human rights record, the slogan began appearing outside stadiums across Europe.

On one side, there were greedy and capricious owners who were gleefully destroying the world’s most popular sport in pursuit of money. On the other was, it seemed, everyone else: fans and players united in a desperate attempt to preserve not just the spirit of competition—the Super League would have essentially done away with relegation—but the sanctity of the beautiful game itself. Even before the Super League, soccer was so fantastically unequal that the underdogs rarely won. But in this instance, they did. Not long after it was unveiled, the Super League collapsed in spectacular fashion, while the owners were forced to make humiliating apologies. The rich may have stolen soccer, but the people were stealing it back. That, at least, was the narrative at the time.



Six months later, it all seems rather quaint. Everyone agreed that soccer was broken, but nothing has been done to fix it. The sport is even more unequal than it was mere months ago. Over the summer, the continent’s three richest clubs—two controlled by petrostates and a third by a Russian oligarch—spent lavishly while nearly everyone else was forced into pandemic-related belt-tightening. Now a consortium backed by Saudi Arabia—the human rights–abusing petrostate whose blockade of Yemen has led to tens of thousands of deaths and whose crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, ordered the grisly murder of an American journalist—has taken over Newcastle United from the English sporting goods billionaire Mike Ashley, its owner since 2007.

