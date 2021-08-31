The Plutocratic Takeover of European Soccer Is Nearly Complete

Paris Saint-Germain’s historic attacking trident—Messi, Neymar (himself the world’s most expensive player), and 22-year-old superstar Kylian Mbappe—may only play one game on the same team and none together. Mbappe is pushing for a move to Real Madrid, the team he has wanted to play for since he was a boy. City, meanwhile, dropped its first game of the season to a Kaneless Tottenham, while Chelsea was held to a 1–1 draw by Liverpool, albeit one helped along by a controversial, if deserved, red card.



This has been the craziest transfer window in recent memory (if not of all time). Yet despite all of this frenetic activity, the larger reality remains unchanged. Covid-19 has accelerated many of the game’s most alarming recent trends, creating a climate in which three teams with bottomless resources seem prepared to dominate soccer for years to come. The ongoing pandemic has ravaged the finances of nearly every team that wasn’t already backstopped by owners with nigh-on unlimited resources at their disposal. Now, as those teams—many of which are relatively new to the sensation of no longer being among the sport’s luxe layer—try to claw their way back from a year of lost revenue (and, in many cases, years of shocking mismanagement), it seems that European soccer’s Big Oil era, a moment years in the making, is on the verge of beginning.

Nowhere is this clearer than in Messi’s move to PSG. Messi is synonymous with F.C. Barcelona, the La Liga team he had played for since George W. Bush’s first term. Thanks to an orgy of spending worthy of Nicolas Cage, Barcelona found themselves in absurd straits: They had hemorrhaged so much money—perhaps as much as half a billion euros last year alone—that they literally could not register Messi, or a handful of other players that they had signed over the summer. Messi wanted to play for Barcelona. Barcelona wanted Messi to play for them. And Barcelona, despite being the most popular and important team in the world, could not sign the most popular and important player in the world. So Messi departed to one of the only clubs that could afford to sign him.

