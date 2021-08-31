The Plutocratic Takeover of European Soccer Is Nearly Complete

For much of August, European soccer appeared to be racing toward a rebalancing that doubled as an existential crisis. Already fantastically unequal, with a handful (at best) of clubs dominating in every country, the continent’s three richest teams—two, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, owned by Middle Eastern countries and the third, Chelsea, owned by a Russian oil billionaire—raced even further ahead of everyone else. Manchester City splashed £100 million on Jack Grealish, a tricky winger with bad hair and big calves who is among the best ball carriers and passers in Europe; they seemed on the verge of paying all that and more for Harry Kane, a goal-scoring machine who stood to shore up the club’s biggest weakness, the lack of a lethal finisher. Chelsea, fresh off a European title and already overflowing with attacking talent, paid £97.5m for Romelu Lukaku, arguably Europe’s best striker. Not to be outdone, Paris Saint-Germain added Lionel Messi, the greatest player in the world and, perhaps, of all time, along with a bevy of other superstars and useful role players. Europe’s richest clubs were playing with Monopoly money and leaving everyone else in the dust.

Over the last few days, that narrative has taken a bit of a hit. Kane announced that he was staying at his team, Tottenham, for “this summer,” after its chairman spurned City’s offers, which were rumored to be as high as £150 million. Cristiano Ronaldo, still a threat at age 36, appeared on the verge of joining Manchester City before he joined his old team, Manchester United. (Whatever Ronaldo adds on the field—and he has seriously declined in recent years—it should be noted that he has been accused of sexual assault and admitted that his alleged victim told him “no” and “don’t do it” repeatedly.)



Paris Saint-Germain’s historic attacking trident—Messi, Neymar (himself the world’s most expensive player), and 22-year-old superstar Kylian Mbappe—may only play one game on the same team and none together. Mbappe is pushing for a move to Real Madrid, the team he has wanted to play for since he was a boy. City, meanwhile, dropped its first game of the season to a Kaneless Tottenham, while Chelsea was held to a 1–1 draw by Liverpool, albeit one helped along by a controversial, if deserved, red card.

