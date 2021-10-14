Private Equity Is Quietly Keeping Fossil Fuel Companies in Business

Some companies do voluntarily disclose certain climate risks to the SEC on Form ADV, though those generally describe the dangers climate change poses to the company—not the risks the company’s own assets pose to the climate. “Reductions in precipitation levels, wind or sunlight could materially adversely affect the revenues and cash flows of renewable energy-related assets that depend on the capture of waterflow, wind or sunlight to derive revenues,” KKR wrote in one such filing. “If such reductions are significant, any such assets could be rendered inoperable. Conversely, significant increases in precipitation or wind velocity could cause damage to such assets or create periods when such assets are not able to function.” A firm that KKR has a controlling stake in, meanwhile, finished acquiring all of ConocoPhilips’s oil and gas assets in Wyoming this year.

Often, private equity ownership can be hard to track. Earlier this week, Bloomberg’s Zachary R. Mider and Rachel Adams-Heard reported on a little-known firm called Diversified Energy. The company is the largest well owner in the country, with a specialty for snapping up old and poor-producing oil and gas rigs that—as Mider and Adams-Heard found—can spew out alarming amounts of methane, a greenhouse gas roughly 80 times as potent as carbon dioxide in the near term. Under little scrutiny, Diversified can keep wells online for years and avoid the cost of having to plug them. One West Virginia Diversified well produced only a “trickle of saleable gas” in 2020, but was “leaking six times what it produced for sale, making its gas a far more potent warming agent than coal.” Last week, Oaktree helped Diversified acquire $419 million worth of additional upstream assets in Oklahoma and expand its “empire of dying wells” well beyond Appalachia. As part of a partnership moving forward, Oaktree will work with Diversified to “jointly identify and fund” additional fossil fuel–producing sites.

In a letter to the SEC, PESP is recommending that the agency incorporate more climate-risk disclosure questions and requirements into the disclosure documents that private equity firms already have to fill out. “It’s hard to just look at their [Environmental, Social, and Governance] reports because we knew that wasn’t the full story,” Mehta-Neugebauer said. “Regulators, policymakers, and stakeholders need to have a better sense of what the full story is.”