Private Equity Is Quietly Keeping Fossil Fuel Companies in Business

Much of the information in the report comes from Pitchbook, a company that compiles data on private market transactions. Mehta-Neugebauer says she and co-author Alyssa Giachino spent months looking through news reports and SEC filings to fill in the gaps in what was available on Pitchbook. Requirements are scant for private equity firms, not just on climate risks but on their operations more generally. “We know this list is an underestimate,” says Mehta-Neugebauer. “There’s no way for us to have a comprehensive understanding of what exactly public equity owns in the energy space, because it isn’t disclosed.”

What stands out about the report is just how ordinary these sorts of ownership structures are. In the years since the Great Recession, distressed asset investors have become a ubiquitous part of the economy’s metabolism—from beloved retail chains to fossil fuel producers to the distressed debt of climate vulnerable governments. That’s in large part because large institutional investors, including pension funds, have been looking for the sorts of steady yields once provided by Treasury bonds. As more heavily scrutinized fossil fuel companies start to face pressure from climate activists, investors, and lawmakers, private equity stands ready to feast on their leftovers.

Often teachers, nurses, and public sector employee pension funds are helping them do it. Their retirements—among other pools of capital—are buying up both the unwanted assets of bigger companies like Exxon and Chevron, but also relatively unknown independent producers that struggle to weather the storms of energy market volatility. With trillions already flowing into a vaguely-defined set of sustainable financial products, private equity firms are eager to profit off both ends of the green finance trend: offering new products to climate-conscious investors while buying up the fossil fuel assets being wound down as times change and markets shift.