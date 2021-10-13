The Stubborn Persistence of Food Insecurity for American Families

Congressional Democrats are attempting to craft a massive bill that will include a number of priorities that indirectly touch upon food insecurity, including an extension of the child tax credit, the provision of free school meals and universal pre-kindergarten, and an expansion of health coverage. But the bill, which Democrats hope to pass through the complicated and unwieldy reconciliation process in order to circumvent a Republican filibuster, is far from finalized. There are ongoing disputes among Democrats about how much the bill should cost, as well as which provisions should be included and which may need to be cut or slimmed down.

It is easy to be overwhelmed by the din of intraparty squabbles over the reconciliation bill; behind those scenes, Congress is taking some action to address food insecurity. The House Rules Committee has held a series of roundtable discussions on the topic since June and its chair, McGovern, has a keen interest in the issue: He serves as the co-chair of the House Hunger Caucus and is the founder of the bipartisan Food is Medicine working group, which aims to address the intersection of hunger and health. Last month, McGovern sent a letter signed by all House committee chairs to President Joe Biden, urging him to “convene a national conference on food, nutrition, hunger, and health” that would “design a roadmap to end hunger in America by 2030.” The last time the White House held such a conference was during the Nixon administration.

The Rules Committee held a roundtable on Wednesday focusing on “family budgets and food insecurity,” and studying the intersection of food insecurity with issues such as health care, affordable housing, utility costs, criminal justice, and public transportation. (The Rules Committee oversees the process by which a bill passes the House, but this does not preclude it from addressing issues of hunger. “The Rules Committee—we have no jurisdictional constraints, so we can do whatever the hell we want to do,” McGovern said on Wednesday.)

But the confluence of these issues also highlights the difficulties that poor Americans face just in the functioning of everyday life. This can result in “decision fatigue,” the exhaustion that comes from having to make a series of difficult choices related to housing, health care, child care, obtaining food, and the other everyday stressors that are significantly more challenging for low income Americans.