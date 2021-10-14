Who Is Jeffrey Clark, and How Did He Try to Destroy Democracy?

On Wednesday, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol subpoenaed Jeffrey Clark, the former acting assistant attorney general for the Civil Division of the Justice Department in the Trump administration’s waning days. The subpoena was the latest one of 19 subpoenas targeting former Trump administration officials by the congressional investigative panel. It was also the result of a report from the Senate Judiciary Committee, which said Clark was instrumental in President Trump’s push to spread his unsubstantiated voter fraud claims. Clark declined to participate in a sit down for that report.

In other words, much as Clark became a central figure to Trump’s scheming to undermine the 2020 election results, he is also becoming a central figure in congressional investigators’ probe of the attack on the Capitol and the lead up to it.

Specifically, investigators say that Clark drafted a letter that would have gone to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and state legislators there and elsewhere, urging them to delay certifying election results until the Justice Department had thoroughly investigated alleged voter fraud. Trump also considered removing Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and replacing him with Clark, who was more willing to follow Trump’s lead in attempting to overturn the 2020 election. Representative Scott Perry, an outspoken Trump loyalist, urged acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue to have Clark pay more attention to how the Justice Department was investigating the allegations of voter fraud, the Senate report said. Put more simply, Clark was willing to become the attorney general of the United States; use that perch to spread lies about allegations of voter fraud with no basis in evidence; and then use those lies to launch official investigations.