Donald Trump Can Still Trigger a Major Constitutional Crisis

The response to these moves suggests that the investigation will only expand and become more contentious. Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin has asked for the Washington DC Bar to start a disciplinary investigation into Clark. Representative Jamie Raskin suggested contempt charges against the former Trump advisers. But Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, also told the Post that it was Thompson’s call in the end. Thompson has also threatened that refusing the subpoenas could result in “criminal referrals,” according to The New York Times.

The Senate panel’s report on Perry is important. Congressional panels rarely direct their investigative resources to fellow members of Congress. But Perry’s involvement in Trump’s push to pressure Justice Department officials to override the 2020 election results sets him and other lawmakers up to fall under direct scrutiny of the committee.

Perry, who represents a light-red congressional district, is nothing if not an outspoken Trump ally. On January 6, he objected to Pennsylvania counting its electoral votes. He’s complained that the rioters who stormed the Capitol were protesting peacefully and law enforcement has been treating them like “terrorists” at Guantánamo Bay. He’s also conceded he was unaware of the specifics of the rioters who had been imprisoned. He’s said the real insurrectionists are on the left in the Democratic Party. He has compared Democrats to Nazis. He has argued that Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley should resign in response to a report that said the general secretly reached out to Chinese officials, circumventing Trump. He has also said that the “poorly vetted” Afghan refugees coming into the United States would result in “little girls raped and killed in the streets.”

The House select committee has shown no sign of slowing or refraining from dishing out more subpoenas to people involved in the rally just before Trump supporters stormed the Capitol or Republicans who were near Trump during the mob attack. The latest set of subpoenas went out to organizers of the Stop the Steal rally.