Donald Trump Can Still Trigger a Major Constitutional Crisis

But this episode offered a new twist. A separate congressional panel in the Senate released a nearly 400-page interim report with its own set of findings on Trump’s moves to sabotage the 2020 election. Titled, “How the Former President and His Allies Pressured DOJ to Overturn the 2020 Election,” the report is a result of a months-long investigation into Trump’s moves to pressure Justice Department officials to undermine the outcome of the 2020 election. That report introduced new people of interest, notably Representative Scott Perry, a retired army brigadier general and, naturally, a loyal Trumpist.

Perry, the report said, was one of the lawmakers who called Richard Donoghue, a top official at the Justice Department during the final days of the Trump administration, to tell him that improper ballot counting was “going on in Pennsylvania” (there was no credible evidence of this). The congressman, whose district includes the state capital of Harrisburg, was one of a number of lawmakers to whom Trump gave Donoghue’s phone number.

Perry urged Donoghue to direct Jeffrey Clark, another top Justice Department official, to focus more on how the department was handling the 2020 election. Perry, the report said, wanted Donoghue to direct another Justice Department official to get more involved in investigating the election because that official was “the kind of guy who could really get in there and do something about this.” Perry was the one, the report detailed, who brought Clark to a meeting in the Oval Office to talk about voter fraud. In other words, the Pennsylvania Republican was one of the main participants in Trump’s efforts to draw the Justice Department into his political agenda around interfering with the election outcome.