The other possibility is, of course, that all these scions of a superrich clan were predisposed to tip toward fascism anyway. The conservatism of their father’s media empire, particularly ATN, which mirrors the real-life Fox News, is like a curse, repeatedly bending the arc of Succession’s universe toward evil. There is some repetition in the larger plot cycle of season 3, which hews roughly to the same arc as the first two seasons. But since it concerns Kendall’s feeling of entitlement, gone berserk under the psychological torture exerted on him by his father, the repetition feels like that curse returning rather than a retread.

Whatever is eating Kendall from the inside out, one feels, is also part of that curse. Armstrong has been wise not to incorporate the pandemic into the plot of the new season, I think, if only because it would muddle the way fate seems to conspire against the thwarted son. He’s constantly in trouble in the back of cars; traffic keeping him corked inside the Holland Tunnel, making him miss the vote of no confidence he had himself schemed against his own father, or the car crash that so memorably garlanded season 1 in violence, shame, emotional collapse, and humiliation at the feet of his father.

Of course, anybody coming to this season will know that Logan has ultimate dirt on Kendall—the knowledge, and probably the proof, that he killed one of the caterers at his sister’s wedding in England. It’s hard to tell if he’s actually forgotten, but showing him repressing the memory is smart: Kendall’s every offensive conversation is threaded with guilt, making his idiocy so close to self-harm that even his siblings seem unsure where to look.

