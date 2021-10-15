In a time when strong teleplays are few and far between, the joy of Succession lies, as ever, in its script, whose sheer ickiness and cringe factor comes out of the double toxicities of the Roy family’s dysfunction and its chauvinistic family business culture. Summoning contemporary villains as varied as Trumpian politics, the Vessel at Hudson Yards, and the maddening sexism of the men who use the vocabulary of feminism to leaven their social reputations, the show’s creator Jesse Armstrong (Peep Show, In the Loop) and his writing team have, in an admirable move, turned the evil way up on this season, sacrificing the likability of their characters for the stickier pleasures of their nasty sides.

Season 3 picks up immediately after the ending of season 2, when Kendall gave a press conference denouncing his father as a “malignant presence” and a “bully” who must be ousted from the top spot at the company. Specifically, Kendall alleged that Waystar covered up crimes that happened on the company’s cruise line, an accusation backed up by documents exfiltrated by Greg from the company archive in season 1. Throughout all three seasons of Succession (I’ve only seen episodes one through seven of the new season, and there will be nine episodes in total), Waystar Royco has been haunted by the need to cover up old misdeeds on its cruise line.

In reality, crimes on cruise ships do frequently go uninvestigated. Just as the season 1 storyline in which Kendall humiliated himself overpaying for an internet property named Vaulter (read: Gawker) was horribly credible, so is the cruise-crimes storyline, and it haunts the action of the show like a conscience as much as it imperils the legal safety of the company. Kendall, now alone—his siblings Siobhan (the luminous Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) have to choose between him and their father—decides to spin his episode of Oedipal sabotage as feminist whistleblowing, and position himself as a kind of Ronan Farrow–alike young champion of the rights of the vulnerable.