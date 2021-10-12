John Le Carré’s Genius for Surveillance

Le Carré, who died last year at the age of 89, has been celebrated for decades as a writer of what we might call elevated genre fiction—“spy novels.” Given that he emerged out of the Cold War and set most of his novels in that period, it was only natural that after his death he would be praised as a kind of period writer: The New York Times, in its obituary, noted that his “nuanced, intricately plotted Cold War thrillers elevated the spy novel to high art,” while The Guardian said he “raised the spy novel to a new level of seriousness and respect.” When Viking announced earlier this year that it planned to publish a posthumous le Carré novel called Silverview, one press release referred to the author as a “master of spy literature.”

Indeed le Carré did write spy novels, in the sense that his characters are intelligence agents who work for the British secret service, but he also wrote novels about the more fundamental act of spying—the act of training one’s attention on the behavior of another, of learning about another person by watching them with intent and with attention. It was the spiritual ambivalence of this act, more than the political discipline of espionage, that went on to become his most enduring theme. Even 60 years after he began writing, and 30 years after the end of the Cold War, we are still living in a world that is stained and distorted by the ubiquity of observation, the inescapable reach of eyes and ears. No less than the spies in le Carré’s works, we live in a world in which everyone is both watcher and watched, a world surveilled to no end.

Le Carré was born David Cornwell in 1931. His father was a gadabout con man and associate of the Kray crime family and was later arrested for insurance fraud; his mother he knew hardly at all. He suffered at St. Andrew’s boarding school for four years, studied languages at a university in Bern, Switzerland, for two, and thereafter found his way to that most virile breeding ground of British spies, Oxford University. In those days, every don at Oxford was a scout for some intelligence agency or another, unless of course he was a target of those agencies, and in no time at all, the young Cornwell found himself spying on left-wing student groups at the behest of MI5. After a brief stint teaching at Eton, he transferred to MI6, the secret service’s foreign counterpart, and spent several years running agents throughout Eastern Europe. His career came to an unceremonious end when his agent networks and those of almost all his colleagues were blown by the notorious double agent Kim Philby, who defected to the Soviet Union in 1963. His intelligence career having evaporated, he took up writing, and wrote about what he knew—as long as he didn’t use real names, including his own, his minders at the service couldn’t do anything to stop him. He was later assisted in this effort by his wife and collaborator, Valerie Eustace, a book editor who helped shape many of his major works.