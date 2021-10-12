John Le Carré’s Genius for Surveillance

The message here is familiar, and not unique to Le Carré: Gaze too long into the abyss, and the abyss also gazes into you. Le Carré’s characters believe in the moral superiority of western society, and he believed in it too, but the Circus always seems to be abandoning that moral high ground in its quest to counter Soviet influence. There is a kind of malaise that overtakes both the individual agents and the bureaucratic apparatus as whole. If there is no such thing as pure motivation, there can be no such thing as pure intelligence, and the task of gathering and distributing intelligence is at best an exercise in futility and at worst an act of flagrant self-delusion. Even during Smiley’s final victory over Karla, he has to work hard to convince himself the work can be justified: “for a moment, he weighed the method against the prize, and the distant figure of Karla seemed actually to admonish him.” Whether Karla is admonishing him for being too ruthless or for not being ruthless enough is left for the reader to decide.

Given how much space Le Carré’s novels devote to the tangled intricacies of the British-American-Soviet relationship, it would have been reasonable to assume that he would become rudderless in the wake of the Soviet Union’s collapse. Indeed there is a definite thematic shift in his work around this period, one that revives the globetrotting tendency of the Hong Kong-set The Honourable Schoolboy and takes the reader to a very impressive suite of global settings—Panama, Turkey, Congo, Switzerland, Kenya, the Bahamas, and more.

The expanding frame reflects Le Carré’s renewed concerns about the global excesses of post-imperial Britain, not to mention the crimes pursuant to the United Kingdom’s participation in the U.S.-led global war on terror. If the Circus was well-intentioned but self-defeating during the twentieth century, then in the twenty-first century its actions are often outright criminal. At times Le Carré’s depictions of post-9/11 intelligence work almost take on the quality of polemic: in Absolute Friends, he castigates the United States’ self-professed determination to “hunt down its enemies at any time in any place,” whereas in A Most Wanted Man he shows how a trio of national intelligence services conspire to destroy the life of a traumatized Chechen refugee named Issa. If the Cold War novels satirize the tendency to see Bolshevism in every scrap of red, these novels satirize the western hysteria over Muslim extremism: In a humorous moment, a group of German spies mistakes a Scottish banker lost in Hamburg for a “trained operator” employing counter-surveillance techniques in service of Islamist terrorism.

It’s no longer possible to differentiate “the secret world” or, as Smiley sometimes calls it, “the closed society,” from the ordinary world.

Here, again, there is something else going on. If the shift in Le Carré’s later work reflects his awareness of a shift in global politics, it also reflects his sense of the growth of the international observation apparatus we know as “the surveillance state.” Except for a few vague and under-informed references to hacking, Le Carré almost never mentions the kind of high-tech gadgetry we are accustomed to associating with alphabet agencies like the CIA and the NSA. Nevertheless there is still the pervasive sense of an eye that can track you down no matter where you flee or how far afield you roam. The mechanisms of intelligence collection and distribution are still analog, even archaic—a few watchers deployed on the street, a subminiature microphone hidden in a household object—but the scope of the information collection process has become so wide as to seem boundless. It’s no longer possible to differentiate “the secret world” or, as Smiley sometimes calls it, “the closed society,” from the ordinary world.