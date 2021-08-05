We’re Freaking Out About Rats Cause We Can’t Handle Climate Change

But the concepts we fixate on to avoid upsetting, larger issues can be purely phantasmic: In the process of displacement we may make things up—anything, no matter how ludicrous—to displace the unwelcome anxiety we wish to escape. Freud had another patient, named Wolf Man, who displaced anxieties about castration (or his dad, whatever) with obsessive fears of wolves, which had entirely vanished from Austria by Freud’s time. The president’s kooky fantasy about filibuster chaos is closer to that example. Abolishing the filibuster to get more climate mitigation and disaster prevention into the infrastructure bill wouldn’t have brought chaos, it would have been a brilliant attempt at avoiding mayhem and tragedy.

It’s telling how often the people accused of bringing chaos are precisely those working the hardest to avert climate disaster or simply call attention to the problem. The progressives and socialists Adams has been railing against are more serious than he is about building climate resilience and greening our cities, advocating public power, which could allow states to make energy policy in the public interest, rather than for fossil fuel industry profits. In a special twist that could have given Freud a rich case study, the Turkish government has been accusing the media of causing “chaos” by reporting on the fires.

In psychoanalysis, displacement might be addressed by a careful exploration of the displaced feelings. It’s not too soon—or too late—for us to collectively do the same. We are living through serious chaos. We don’t want to die in a flooded subway tunnel. But the rats aren’t the problem. And inebriated revelers are annoying but hardly a big deal when compared with mass extinction. We can’t let our subconscious—or our politicians—change the subject. We must stay focused on climate chaos if we are to prevent—and cope with—much more of it.