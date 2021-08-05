We’re Freaking Out About Rats Cause We Can’t Handle Climate Change

We’re hearing a lot about chaos these days. Joe Biden claimed late last month that abolishing the filibuster would cause “chaos”—“nothing at all would get done,” he fretted. Cities that dare to reimagine themselves, as they reopen, with fewer cars or cops are also allegedly courting chaos. At community board meetings, denizens of Manhattan’s West Village have railed against the rat infestations and drunken crowds caused by New York City’s Covid-era outdoor dining program.

The specter of urban chaos has been deployed with special fervor by conservatives and centrists over the past year. The New York Post has been obsessed with the rats, as well as with the crime and mayhem in the subways and streets; Democratic nominee Eric Adams eked out a June primary victory by campaigning on “safety, safety, safety.” Adams also claims to want to save cities from the chaos caused by Democratic Socialists of America and their fight to defund the police and tax the rich. His opponent, Republican mayoral nominee and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, has gone even further, suggesting that disorderly New York ought to return to the “broken windows” policing Rudy Giuliani inflicted upon the city in the 1990s. (The “broken windows” approach involved aggressive crackdowns on subway fare evasion and other minor crime, on the theory that small offenses, when unpunished, lead to more violent crime, as well as poor quality of life for law-abiding citizens.)

The truth is that, while there has been an alarming recent increase in shootings and homicides, we don’t know exactly what’s causing it. Reactionary political voices are exaggerating the level of disorder, just as they did last summer during the Republican convention, when speaker after speaker railed about the looting, violence, and general mayhem in cities with Democratic mayors.