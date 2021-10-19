In Advance of Midterms, Top GOP Voter Data Firm Makes a Move

The major hub for Republican voter data has undergone a shake-up at the highest level, according to multiple Republican sources.

The Data Trust, the GOP’s clearinghouse for voter data, has brought in a new president and CEO to lead the data exchange for Republican organizations and campaigns. Jon Black, a longtime Republican operative, has done stints at the Republican National Committee, the digital team for Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign, and the Republican state parties in Michigan and Virginia, among others. Black is currently a senior adviser at the RNC.

Henry Barbour, the chairman of the board of the Data Trust, announced Black’s ascension in a Monday afternoon email obtained by The New Republic.