In Advance of Midterms, Top GOP Voter Data Firm Makes a Move

Karl Rove, in a 2019 Wall Street Journal column briefly summarizing the voter data wars between the two parties, started his piece by writing: “An arms race is under way that will deeply affect America’s future.” He relayed that, circa 2012, Democrats “dominated the data battlefield, using more-advanced tools to pinpoint 15 million swing voters vital to President Obama’s re-election.”

In an era when a presidential candidate can win a state and its electoral votes by a margin of only tens of thousands, quality voter files can be the deciding tool between victory and defeat.

The emphasis Rove put on the “data battlefield” is warranted. Voter data files allow campaigns to predict how their supporters and voters in general will turn out and which voting blocs need more attention. A good voter file like the one the Data Trust aims to nurture is essentially a campaign’s GPS or Google Maps in any serious congressional, statewide, or presidential campaign. In an era when a presidential candidate can win a state and its electoral votes by a margin of only tens of thousands, quality voter files can be the deciding tool between victory and defeat. Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump was only by 78,000 votes across three states. Some critics have blamed her data analytics and voting models.

In recent years, Republicans have worked to catch up, and at moments have had the edge on the voter data front while Democrats, through ActBlue, have retained superiority in small dollar donations. In recent years, Republicans started WinRed as their alternative to ActBlue. ActBlue is still the dominant fundraising platform of the two these days.