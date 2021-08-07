The Democrats Are Freaking Out About the 2022 Midterms. Good!

“Here’s the good news,” says Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee executive director Tim Persico in the article: “Everything we are doing and everything we’ve talked about doing is incredibly popular.” The funny thing, of course, about the things that Democrats are doing or talking about doing is that they’re not yet done.

House Democrats can be forgiven somewhat for being on the wrong side of the verb tense. After all, they’ve used their majority to tee up some significant parts of their party’s agenda. From the House, Democrats advanced the framework for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the independent January 6 commission, and the For the People Act voting rights bill. The latter two foundered only because too many Democratic senators would rather retain the filibuster than pass this agenda.

Politico reports that the same Democrats who are suddenly fretting about the midterms take solace in the fact that some elements of their agenda, like expanding child tax credits, are “hugely popular.” That may or may not be true. As it stands, the child tax credit would be temporary. There aren’t 10 Republican votes in the Senate to extend it further or make it permanent—more to the point, there aren’t enough Democratic votes. As Politico reported last week, the “consensus just isn’t there” among Democrats to spend the projected “$1 trillion over 10 years” to keep the child tax credit on a long-term basis.