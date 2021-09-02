The GOP Is Building Its Midterm Strategy on a Mountain of Hypocrisy

Republicans take some advantage from credulous media coverage that insists, with the peculiar tendency of the goldfish-brained Beltway press corps, that things could have turned out differently. It’s a study in denial and codependency. That the Afghan government collapsed as rapidly and spectacularly as it did should tell us a great deal about the state of the American occupation of Afghanistan: Two decades and trillions spent, and yet the government could only survive a few weeks without substantial American military support. This is clear and convincing evidence that the tragedy that has unfolded over the last few weeks is a bipartisan failure, years in the making. Few in the media have accepted that. Instead, they have parroted Republican talking points by suggesting that responsibility falls on the shoulders of Biden and Biden alone, rather than accept the reality that the war was a calamitous failure fathered by the last four presidential administrations (and midwifed by two decades of their own rotted coverage).



While many have suggested that the U.S. presence in the country has been benign—meaning that few American lives have been lost in the country in recent years—there has been an astonishingly small amount of coverage of the staggering cost borne by Afghan civilians. An American airstrike that killed several children last week should have been a stark reminder of that cost. It was as shameful as anything the president’s critics have purported Biden has done in recent weeks—and yet it has received comparably little notice in the mainstream press.



Republicans like McCarthy and Trump really have no business criticizing the American withdrawal, let alone using it as the foundation of the party’s midterm strategy. And yet the party is hanging a great deal on this flimsy hook. “We are going to be in a weaker position to defend ourselves, and a future generation will have less opportunity to solve the debt they inherited,” McCarthy said on Wednesday in a wan attempt to tie the national debt to Afghanistan. This, on its face, makes no sense, especially when you consider the trillions wasted in a war that has plodded on for 20 years. And yet these incoherent, hypocritical attacks may be working—Biden’s approval rating has fallen to its lowest ebb of his presidency. They will undoubtedly be trotted out again and again as the GOP tries to scratch out a midterm strategy from among the bogus choices at its disposal.

