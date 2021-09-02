The GOP Is Building Its Midterm Strategy on a Mountain of Hypocrisy

For most of 2021, the Republican Party struggled to articulate a coherent attack on the Biden administration. Instead, it filled the vacuum with reheated versions of Donald Trump’s greatest hits: that Biden was, incredibly, both senile and a criminal mastermind overseeing a vast empire of corruption. These narratives sprang straight from the right-wing fever swamps with no relation to reality; they failed to gain much traction as a result. Biden, meanwhile, went about doing more or less what he promised to do during the presidential campaign: distribute vaccines, pass some economic stimulus, sow some bipartisan unity on a big infrastructure deal, and govern with a minimum of fuss.



Now, with the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal in the news—alongside rising Covid-19 numbers—Republicans like McCarthy are arguing that Biden has lost the plot. He is not the steady hand on the tiller promised during the presidential campaign; he is a weak fool whom our enemies can exploit. This narrative relies on a certain amount of amnesia—specifically the willingness to forget the previous four years of President Donald Trump plunging U.S. foreign policy into complete chaos, alternating wildly and without foresight between bellicosity and coziness. But this is Trump’s GOP, so none of that matters. Even though Biden is carrying out a policy Trump proposed and which was supported by many in the Republican Party, Biden has failed in Afghanistan and as president.



It’s thin gruel. While the withdrawal has been a mess, the Republican critique depends on a flight of fancy: the notion that it could have been carried out without the carnage we have seen in recent weeks. This is a neat bit of magical thinking—the rapid collapse of the Afghan government was baked into the cake; preordained in extensive reporting that seems to have fallen by the wayside. Moreover, there are others in the GOP who clearly didn’t want to leave the country at all. There is no Republican policy on Afghanistan beyond hammering Biden with critiques of the withdrawal. What the GOP might do if it retakes Congress in 2022 isn’t clear because the party lacks a coherent policy on Afghanistan. Will it continue to do what Biden is doing or return to the prior regime of unsuccessfully reshaping the nation at tremendous expense for another two decades? No one seems to have thought that far ahead.

